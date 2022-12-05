Cynthia Contreras is in charge of creating, developing, staffing, and facilitating education programs as the Education Coordinator for the Biodiversity Education Center. When she’s not working, Contreras can be found getting coffee, spending time at the park, or running the trails.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am the Education Coordinator at the Biodiversity Education Center at Coppell Nature Park. I spent my early childhood in the Pacific Northwest, but I’ve lived in Texas long enough to call it home.
What do you do in your role as the Education Coordinator for the Biodiversity Education Center?
The Biodiversity Education Center and Coppell Nature Park provide space for the community to learn about our local ecosystem and enjoy the benefits of nature. The BEC offers a variety of education programs for all walks of life. I am responsible for creating, developing, staffing, and often facilitating education programs at this facility.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Coppell Nature Park (of course). I’m also a regular at George Coffee + Provisions.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I enjoy spending time in nature and working with all sorts of people. I learn new things every day and enjoy sharing these discoveries with others. My favorite is witnessing someone’s passion for nature being ignited!
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
It’s been a long and winding journey. I think my love for nature began during family camping trips. I earned a bachelor's degree in environmental conservation, but I did not enter the field immediately. Instead, I pursued international mission work and classroom teaching before landing in my current position.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about enjoying and stewarding God’s creation, and helping people toward a better life in any context I’m able.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m inspired by my faith in Jesus Christ and fulfilling ministries He has appointed during my time on earth.
What do you like to do in your free time?
When I’m not working, I spend time at home with my husband and dogs. I enjoy bible study and trail running often. I spend any extra time with friends and family.
What are some things the community should know about the Biodiversity Education Center?
The BEC offers opportunities to get involved for all walks of life. We have education programs for pre-K, elementary, secondary, and adult students. We also offer a variety of volunteer service opportunities!
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I honestly don’t spend a lot of time reading or watching TV, but have been known to quote movie lines from “The Goonies,” “The Princess Bride,” “My Cousin Vinny,” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” I enjoy a good, clean human interest drama when I can find one.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.