Debbie Hinson took the idea of an Assisteen auxiliary and ran with it as part of Assistance League of Coppell. Hinson has lived in the city of Coppell for over two decades, supporting the community she loves through several organizations. She is inspired by her family every day, and enjoys traveling to visit her daughters.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
My name is Debbie Hinson. My husband Ed and I have lived in Coppell since 1997, raising our two daughters, Natalie and Jackie, in this wonderful community. I worked at Accenture, the consulting company, for over 25 years, retiring as a marketing and communications managing director in 2017. Since then, I have enjoyed spending time with my family and friends, traveling to exciting places and volunteering in Coppell.
What are some ways you are involved in the Coppell community?
I joined Assistance League of Coppell in 2015. Since that time, I have served as VP of Resource Development, VP of Membership and Assisteens Coordinator. Additionally, I am involved with First United Methodist Church of Coppell including serving as a board member of Stringfellow School. I also enjoy ushering at the beautiful Coppell Arts Center. When my daughters were younger, I was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered at their schools and activities.
Can you tell our readers a little bit about Assisteens and its growth in the past few years?
Founded in Sept. 2019, Assisteens is the teen auxiliary of Assistance League of Coppell. Assisteens offers students in grades 7-12 the opportunity to make a positive impact on the Coppell community. This program provides the teen members the ability to meet new people, gain life and leadership skills, and earn volunteer hours. One of the greatest aspects of Assisteens is that the members self-govern and determine their own philanthropic programs; the Assistance League adults serve as advisors only. There are over 45 Assisteens auxiliaries across the US.
In Coppell, the Assisteens have volunteered in several ways – mentoring CISD elementary students, helping to set up the annual Rejoice Lutheran Church pumpkin patch, weeding and planting the Children’s Garden at Rolling Oaks cemetery, collecting shoes and clothing for Soles 4 Souls, supporting the REMAX/Lion’s Club Holiday Food and Toy Drive, assisting with preparation for the Night to Shine special needs prom and sprucing up the Coppell Nature Park, to name a few.
The Assisteens have also been very active in the various Assistance League of Coppell programs and activities, including participating in the Family Reading Nights at the YMCA, assisting with the Helping Hearts group crossword puzzle program at River Oaks Assisted Living and St. Joseph’s Village and working as docents at the Holiday Home Tour.
Additionally, the Assisteens have been diligently collecting bottle caps from several CISD campuses to support Banco de Tapitas (Bank of Bottle Caps). Banco de Tapitas provides support in Mexico for patients of childhood cancer, with their sole source of funding coming from the recycling of plastic bottle caps. Assisteens are helping them to reach their goal to raise enough money through recycling to deliver 200+ wigs, operate 4 shelters, deliver state-of-the-art devices to the neediest areas of Mexico and to begin operations in the US.
The Coppell Assisteens have experienced significant growth since inception. During the 2019-2020 inaugural year, 17 members joined the group; at the end of 2022-2023 year, there were 44 members. Community service hours grew from 240 hours in 2019-2020 to 520 in 2022-2023.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about supporting and improving the things I love, which of course includes Coppell! I like developing ideas into something productive and successful. I thoroughly enjoyed watching the members grow in their maturity and ownership of Assisteens. There are several teens who joined during our first year who are now in their final years of high school. I know these experiences will serve them well as they enter their college years.
Who or what inspires you?
My family very much inspires me; we all support each other in various ways and I’m so proud of their accomplishments! I am also very inspired by the leadership and members of the Assisteens and Assistance League. These groups are very selfless and are always looking for new ways to help the community.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I enjoy spending time at the beautiful amenities of Coppell – the Coppell Arts Center, Cozby Library, Andrew Brown parks and the farmer’s market.
What advice would you have for someone who is looking to get involved in the community?
I would suggest finding a way to plug into some of the activities that are going on here – visit the farmer’s market, attend a show at the arts center or a lecture at the library, join the CORE and/or senior center and of course volunteer. New members are always welcome to join Assistance League of Coppell!
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope to leave a legacy of working hard while having fun and leaving something in a better place than how I found it.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy traveling (especially visiting my daughter and son-in-law in Austin, and my other daughter in San Francisco), reading, exercising, skiing, cooking, and volunteering.
