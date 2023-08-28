Coppell Profile 827.jpeg
Courtesy of Debbie Hinson

Debbie Hinson took the idea of an Assisteen auxiliary and ran with it as part of Assistance League of Coppell. Hinson has lived in the city of Coppell for over two decades, supporting the community she loves through several organizations. She is inspired by her family every day, and enjoys traveling to visit her daughters.

Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments