The Coppell Community Chorale announced its newdirectorsMonday.
John Sauvey will join as the Music Director of the Coppell Community Chorale as well serving as Associate Director of Variations and of the Coppell Children’s Chorus. Sauvey holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Baylor University and a master’s degree in opera performance from the University of North Texas. He has performed with opera companies across the United States, including the Fort Worth Opera, Dallas Opera, Opera Santa Barbara and Lake George Opera.
Currently, Sauvey serves as the music ministries director for Ridglea Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth, conducting the choral and instrumental ensembles, since 2008. He also serves as the music director for Beth-El Congregation of Fort Worth as cantorial soloist and conductor of the volunteer and professional choirs. Previously, Sauvey served as choir director for Tarrant County College-South and taught at Texas Wesleyan University. Sauvey lives in Fort Worth with his husband John and their two sons Hayden and Johnny.
Nathan Benavides has served as variations director since 2020 and will begin serving as an associate director of the Coppell Community Chorale in the 2022-23 season.Benavideshas been teaching choral music for fourteen years at the middle and high school levels. In 2015, Nathan was named the head choir director at Paschal High School.Benavidesholds a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Texas-San Antonio. He received his master’s degree in conducting from Long Island University CW Post under the tutelage of Mark Shapiro.
Erin Baker is beginning her third season as director of the Coppell Children's Chorus and will also begin serving as an associate director of the Coppell Community Chorale this upcoming season.Bakeris currently in her 11th year as an educator. She is a graduate of Coppell High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in voice and music education from Louisiana State University.
She currently teaches fifth grade at Pinkerton Elementary and helped found the Pinkerton Cowpoke Chorale in 2016.
Bakerwas honored as the 2019-2020 Pinkerton's Teacher of the Year. She also served as the vocal coach for First United Methodist Church of Coppell's youth musical productions and as the musical director.
Caroline Maas has served as the chorale accompanist since 2000. Caroline currently teaches at Western Hills High School in Fort Worth and serves as music associate at Ridglea Presbyterian Church, where she sings and plays in the praise band, sings in the Chancel Choir, and co-directs the Cherub Choir of 3- to 7-year-olds.
Membership in Coppell Community Chorale is open to individuals 14 years and older. No auditions are required. The ability to read music is not a requirement.
Member dues are $75 per semester, payable at the beginning of each semester. Comprised of residents of Coppell and surrounding areas, CCC presents concerts in Fall and Spring, a Holiday Concert in December, and a Community Concert in February. Coppell Community Chorale rehearses Monday nights from 6:50 to 8:30 pm at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell.
Coppell Children’s Chorus serves third through fifth graders in Coppell and Coppell ISD. Tuition is $160 per semester, including a performance t-shirt, concert fees, concert tickets for family and access to rehearsal tracks.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
