The Coppell Community Chorale announced its new directors Monday.  

John Sauvey.png

John Sauvey

John Sauvey will join as the Music Director of the Coppell Community Chorale as well serving as Associate Director of Variations and of the Coppell Children’s Chorus. Sauvey holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Baylor University and a master’s degree in opera performance from the University of North Texas. He has performed with opera companies across the United States, including the Fort Worth Opera, Dallas Opera, Opera Santa Barbara and Lake George Opera.  

Nathan Benavides.png

Nathan Benavides
Erin Baker.jpg

Erin Baker
Caroline Maas.png

Caroline Maas

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

