Grace Bramer is a senior at New Tech High who is passionate about archeology, music, and all things Coppell. She is a big fan of the Coppell Historical Society and when she’s not researching history, she spends her time listening to music, reading, and exploring.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am 17 years old and am a senior at New Tech (I love the school so much) and co-president of the art club. I have lived in Coppell my whole life.
How did you find yourself becoming interested in archeology?
I have always been curious about archeology and have watched many online videos and read articles about the topic. I was first exposed to the idea of archeology by the Coppell Historical Society 10 years ago at a railroad dig, which was a truly enlightening and fun experience for a 7-year-old me. I remember toting around a metal detector and shovel with my grandmother. This summer I got the chance to participate in a pre-collegiate program at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia (National Institute of American History and Democracy). While we observed and got to see many active archaeological sites throughout the program, an archaeologist alum who has worked with the program in past years came and gave a presentation about the basics or archeology and what they had found at a site they were excavating and the questions it left them with. Later that week, we had an option to go to the archaeological site where he worked and get to participate and actually do some digging. I volunteered for the group that was backfilling, but we got to talk to the same guy who gave the presentation and was the director of the site. I learned a lot about archeology and realized it really aligned with my interests in history (and goes beyond just documents and artifacts in a museum) and how it can impact a community. I also learned that archeology went way beyond just digging up things that were hundreds of years old in a field. In 1956, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation bought the site of one of the oldest Black Baptist churches in America, demolished it, and made it into a parking lot. It wasn’t until very recently the parking lot was dug up and excavation began on the remains of the church, there was also a cemetery connected. There are so many records lost to time and even when they are found so often only include a certain few people. Archaeology is everywhere, and is a way to uncover things left by all kinds of people (from settler trash pits to the church turned parking lot). There are also ethical and moral considerations that archaeologists must consider, but most of all respecting the wishes of contemporary ancestors and respecting artifacts and people.
What has been your favorite thing you have found so far from a dig?
I haven’t done too much of it, however there was a railroad spike I found with my grandmother 10 years ago and that has been meaningful to me. While in Virginia we found lots of ceramic, brick, oyster shells (used for making mortar), and I even found an old nail. We weren’t supposed to keep anything, which I liked because even though there was a mountain of material it drove home that archeology isn’t just digging for treasure like some people may think of it as.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I like to take evening walks around Andy Brown Park with my dog and study at the library with my friends.
What are you planning on doing after high school?
I am hoping to attend a liberal arts college most likely in Pennsylvania or Massachusetts. I hope to study history and career applications like archeology and museum studies. I am also just generally excited to explore different subjects and delve deeper into historical time periods and themes with other history-minded people.
What are you passionate about?
History. Pretty much anything I can tie to a historic event, I do. Nearly all of my school projects have historical elements in them. Outside of that, I am really interested in music and love to listen to and talk about my favorite artists like David Bowie, T. Rex, and Suzi Quatro.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to go to the record store or bookstore with my friends and listen to music. I enjoy reading (usually historical books, surprise). It is so fun to pick up a book about something I know nothing about and come out of it with a new knowledge and perspective.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the future, and knowing most of it is what I make it. I am also inspired by my grandmother, who never stops pursuing knowledge on all kinds of things.
What can the archaeology in Coppell tell us about the history of the city?
So much. The Historical Society has a variety of information and artifacts that have been found throughout the city even further back than the city's founding in 1893. Archaeology is a branch of Anthropology, which is the study of humans, which is an apt connection because it's the people that make up a place at any time period and what they leave behind can show us how they lived and connect us with the past.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue archeology?
Get involved, and the Coppell Historical Society is a fantastic place to start!
