Ian VanderSchee is a Coppell High School IB Mathematics and AP Calculus teacher who was announced as one of the District Teachers of the Year. VanderSchee has taught in Coppell for the past 17 years, dedicating his time to teaching his students to learn as much as they can about their personal interests and being nice to everyone.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in a little town called Orono, Ontario, Canada. I moved to Texas in 1997 to be with my new bride. We've been married for 25 years and have two wonderful sons. I've been a math teacher in Coppell for the past 17 years. I'm a proud dual citizen, and while I love teaching math, I also enjoy writing music and setting crossword puzzles in my spare time.
What does it mean to you to be one of the District Teachers of the Year?
It is a huge honor to be selected as a District Teacher of the Year. I know that this is an opportunity to tell others about the brilliant teaching that happens on all campuses in the district, and I look forward to representing all of the wonderful people in this district.
What is your favorite part about teaching?
Without question, I love the students. At the beginning of the year, I like having time during each class period to talk with them and get to know them. Then at the end of the year, I like answering their questions about how to handle what happens after high school. And every day in between, they are so random and entertaining that I can't possibly foresee any of the antics that happen in the classroom.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I have a lot of fond memories taking my sons to Andy Brown Park when they were younger. They would play in Kid Country and I would push them on the swings when they were very little. They're too big for that now, but I still remember those moments.
How did you know teaching was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
When I was in high school myself, I would do well in my classes, and my friends would often ask me for help. I also felt good about myself when I was able to explain something clearly so that they would understand it. I have always enjoyed helping others and working with young people who want answers is a perfect fit for me.
What are you passionate about?
I'm passionate about creating harmony in the world. Right now, too many people have strong opinions and are not willing to listen to anyone who opposes them. I actively make efforts to listen to those who don't agree with me, only to understand why they feel the way that I do. I may not end up changing my mind, but at least I have a bigger perspective on the issue.
Who or what inspires you?
My wife inspires me to be a better man. She works so hard at what she does, so I do what I can to make her home life as comfortable as possible. My kids inspire me with their innocence and curiosity. Because of them, I continue to ask questions about things that I otherwise would have accepted. My family is so special to me and I feel I am a better human being because of them.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy doing jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. I like to keep my brain sharp. I feel it's necessary to be able to come up with a different explanation of a math concept or a sharp witty comeback to a student.
What kind of impact do you hope to leave on your students?
I hope my students understand that the only things that you need to do to be successful are: (1) learn as much as you can about your personal interests, and (2) be nice to everyone. I've said that to my students many times, and they can see how joyful I am by following my own advice. I hope they see relationships as being more important than grades, and moments being more important than their resumes.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know about you.
I am fully aware that students are having an increasingly harder time trying to find out how they fit into the world and how they are relevant. It is every teacher's job to help students figure this out. I take this job very seriously, and my biggest fear is missing the opportunity to help any student find their place and purpose. I cherish the opportunity to work in this magnificent district, with amazing students, brilliant teachers, and supportive administrators. I can't imagine loving my job as much in any other district.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.