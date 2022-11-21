Jennifer Franz serves as the adult services librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. Franz has wanted to be a librarian ever since she was a kid, but didn’t know how to get started until she applied to the library school at Louisiana State University and has been doing it ever since.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m married with a stepson and a dog. I grew up in Austin, Texas and have lived in Grapevine for 12 years. I’ve always been a big reader so being a librarian is perfect for me.
What do you do in your role as a Librarian for Cozby Library and Community Commons?
I’m an adult services librarian, so I have the privilege of ordering more of the print and eBooks for adults. I also do some adult programming and time at the main desk as well. I helped create the Library of Things last year and I still maintain that. Plus anything else that comes up!
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I wanted to be a librarian when I was a kid, but as an adult I didn’t know anyone who was one. Once I got my undergrad in history from St. Edward’s University, I wasn’t sure what was next. I applied to library school at LSU as a lark and got it. I sometimes joke that I stumbled into it, but it’s perfect for me.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love talking to people about books and making recommendations for a new read. I love helping people and am passionate about the importance of access to accurate information in our society.
What are some of your favorite books or authors?
My all-time favorite author is Pat Conroy. He was such a beautiful writer. I also really loved the book “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. I recently read the book “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick, and it blew my mind.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about information, which comes in all forms. It can be hard to tell if the things we see online or on the news are true or not, and I love helping people find what they need to know.
Who or what inspires you?
Librarians across Texas and the rest of the country inspire me. I get so many ideas from them, and I love to see how they interact with their communities. The common denominator of librarians is how much we care about helping people in whatever way we can.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Besides the library? I love J. Macklin’s and Anamia’s. I’ve made so many good friends here in Coppell. It’s a very special community.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I spend more time on Instagram than I should. I, of course, love to read and to travel when I can.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a librarian?
Luckily there are two library schools just up the road in Denton (the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University). I would say you need to be more of a people person than you might think, and the more you like people, the better. Come into it with an open mind, because libraries are constantly changing.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
