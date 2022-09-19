Jishnu Chintha is a senior at Coppell High School and the Director of Business and Foundation activities for Project Querencia, a nonprofit focused on fostering a lasting connection with the community it serves.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Jishnu Chintha and I am a senior at Coppell High School and I’ve been a part of the Coppell community for the past 8 years. I am the director of business and foundation activities in Project Querencia.
How did you get involved with Project Querencia?
I got involved with Project Querencia after Shraavya announced the opening of their business sector. As someone pursuing a career in business, I thought it would be a good opportunity to get hands-on knowledge and get to apply my skills in real life.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about service, communication and leadership. Specifically something I want to work on with my future profession and with Project Querencia is making renewable energy affordable for everyone and bridge the gap in affordability.
Who or what inspires you?
My karate instructor, Senthil Thiyagarajan, is my inspiration. He’s been my mentor since I was 4 years old and he’s taught me skills that have stuck with me throughout my life. Through the practice of karate, he’s taught me discipline and helped me develop that in my real life. He constantly pushes me to be a better person, embrace my mistakes and learn from them and most of all, never give up.
What advice do you have for readers interested in nonprofits?
I think the best advice I have for readers interested in nonprofits is to find a cause you’re passionate about. You cannot make a difference if you’re not passionate about what you’re working towards. I would also say that it’s important to be your most authentic self, connecting with people is so important and you have to be yourself to have people believe in you. Most of all, believe in yourself and find a team that believes in you and your mission, it will elevate you and your cause.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
My favorite place to spend time in Coppell is Andrew Brown Park. I’ve been going there my whole life and it's been a way for me to connect with the Coppell community. I’ve spent time there with friends and family and one of my favorite things to do there is play volleyball.
What is your favorite memory from working with Project Querencia?
My favorite Project Querencia memory is the 2022-23 annual Project Querencia Board meeting that happened in August. That meeting helped me connect with my new team and really bonded us as a family. The leadership lecture that Shraavya gave during that meeting was inspiring and it helped me realize the importance of community service and the power that we have as students to make a change. How we have to understand and embrace the differences we as humans have.
What are your hobbies?
Some of my hobbies include singing and karate. I started karate when I was 4 and started choir when I was in 4th grade. These are two activities that have been with me my whole life and I really enjoy growing with them.
What made you interested in Project Querencia?
I became interested in Project Querencia because of its mission statement, “empowering the changemakers of tomorrow”. I really resonated with the idea of teaching kids how to change the world rather than just providing them with solutions. I hope that with Project Querencia, I will also be able to provide access to the fine arts and sports such as karate to the low-income and build a change-making community.
What motivates you?
One of my biggest motivations is the people around me. I really want to make the people I love proud. I want to be someone that people can look up to and I want to create change. I imagine what the consequences of my every action will be and try my best to change the world.
