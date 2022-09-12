Laila Moore serves as the Director of Investor Services for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. She loves interacting with those around her, making people laugh, and is a long-time resident of Coppell.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My mother would say I am a very energetic and talkative person. I am sure she means that in the best way possible. I love comedy shows, horror movies and sports! I was raised in Coppell and graduated from CHS in ’99. Moved away for a while to explore different avenues in life, but I made my way back to Coppell. I love living in this town.
How did you find yourself working for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce?
I was an Ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce before I ever worked here. I absolutely loved interacting with people and the energy that comes from the Chamber. When the time presented itself to make a move in my career, a spot happened to open up at the Chamber. It was meant to be.
What are you passionate about?
My family, friends and trying to live a healthy life. I love to make people laugh, I truly think this is my job above everything else in my life. Life can get really stressful, especially the last few years. If I can bring a smile to someones face, I count that as a win.
Who or what inspires you?
My mother inspires me. She is an amazing and intelligent woman who raised three strong girls. Although, I am positive my two younger sisters are much stronger than I am.
What's your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part about my job is interacting with other business folks. I like to remind adults that you don’t have to be stuffy to work with other business people. Our networking groups have become so much fun! I get to watch people come out of their shell and have a great time while getting a ton of business done.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I have two favorite places in Coppell. JC’s Burger Bar and J. Macklins. Theses two spots have become incredibly important to me. I have met so many close friends there.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include painting and various other art projects, walking for miles each day (on purpose, I am not just getting lost a lot) and stand-up comedy. Although I have not done comedy in so very long. I feel like I am always working on material.
What is your favorite memory from working in Coppell?
My favorite memory is having my family come out to our Taste of Coppell event we had in 2019. It was so fun to have them there to see all the work we put in to the event, and watch them have a great time. We are bringing back Taste of Coppell this year in its original format for the first time since COVID and I am very excited!
How do you stay motivated?
My family motivates me and so do my close friends. I have surrounded myself with such amazing people. Also, traveling motivates me as well. Working helps to support my travels and I have so many more places to go!
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
I didn’t know right away this job was going to be a great fit. But I learned VERY soon after how much I really love it. Also, getting to work for the Chamber in a place that I currently live in is just the best way to go. I feel so much closer to the town I grew up in.
