Laura Jennings teaches 5th grade at Richard J. Lee Elementary School where she fosters a lifelong love of learning for her students. Jennings entered the world of teaching at Coppell ISD four years ago and said that everyday at school is a blessing. In her free time, Jennings enjoys running and competing in races across the world.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have been a resident of Coppell for the past 26 years. I am married and have two kids, both graduated from Coppell ISD. My educational background consists of an undergraduate degree from the University of Texas in Austin, a MBA from the University of Dallas and a Teacher Degree from the University of North Texas. In my spare time I volunteer for the Coppell Special Olympics. I help coach basketball, bocci and the run club. I also enjoy long distance running. I am currently training to run the 2024 London Marathon on the charity team, KIDS.
What does it mean to you to be one of the District Teachers of the Year?
Being selected the District Teacher of the Year means a great deal and it is a once-in-a-lifetime honor. I feel blessed to work for CISD, knowing that it is one of the best districts in the state. Being selected for this honor is so meaningful.
What is your favorite part about teaching?
My favorite part about teaching is the learners. My learners provide me great joy with their hugs, smiles and hard work. I also enjoy the relationships among the other designers and staff at my school. Richard J. Lee Elementary staff works hard to foster creativity, imagination and growth for our students. Finally, our district. Coppell ISD offers learning experiences that positively impact the future of our learners. I have personally seen the educational benefits from my own children who are both graduates of CISD.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
When I am not at school I love spending time at Andy Brown Park. I enjoy running and biking and our parks provide beautiful areas to spend time outdoors.
How did you know teaching was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
I knew teaching was a career I wanted to pursue after I had a daughter with special needs. After attending her first grade ARD, I realized I wanted to go back to school and learn more about education. During this journey, I fell in love with teaching. I obtained my teaching certification, but I was not able to work full-time because I needed to stay home with my daughter. Four years ago, I was finally able to enter the teaching profession when my husband retired and we switched roles. I had to wait a long time to get to join the teaching profession, and I know everyday at school is a blessing.
What are you passionate about?
Professionally, I am passionate about teaching and working hard for my learners. Personally, I am passionate about running and competing in races around the world.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by my family. They are my support system and alway encourage me to work hard for my goals. I am also professionally inspired by my principal, Chantel Kastrounis and my mentor, Samira Khan. I can always count on them for providing support, guidance and love.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I enjoy running. I run with a local run club in Coppell and I am currently training for the 2024 London Marathon.
What kind of impact do you hope to leave on your students?
Entering the teaching profession late in life, I wanted to work to make a difference in the lives of students. “What starts here, changes the world” is the motto from my undergraduate university, the University of Texas. I feel this is something to keep in mind when teaching. Each learner has great potential and it is the responsibility of the educator to make sure they develop a learner’s lifelong love for learning. So the impact I want to leave on my students is a love for learning.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know about you.
Coppell has been a major part of my life. Before I entered the teaching profession in 2019, I was the director/administrator of the Coppell Baseball Youth League for 15 years. I have had the privilege to meet my residents in this city and I know what a wonderful place it is to live.
