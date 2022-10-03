Lauren Osburn is a children’s librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. When not in the library, she spends her time reading and inspiring others, making an effort to encourage younger generations to love books as much as she does.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up just down the road in Carrollton, went to Chicago for college, then fled the winters to return to DFW. I’ve always been an avid reader and never go anywhere without a book in my purse. My first career was in internal corporate communication, but after several years I finally made the decision to go to graduate school for my Master’s in Library Science and become a librarian. I now live in Dallas with my husband, toddler, and two dogs. Our house is never boring!
How did you find yourself working for the library?
In grad school, I focused my classes on public libraries and children’s services. I remembered how magical the library was for me as a child, and I wanted the opportunity to help create that for children now. I also loved the idea of working for a city that only has one main library. I was lucky that a children’s librarian position opened up in Coppell right as I was graduating.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about the power of books to educate, entertain, provide escape, and change lives. I believe there’s a right book out there for everyone, and I love nothing more than seeing a child’s eyes light up when that right book is placed in their hands. I also became a librarian because I’m passionate about helping others in seemingly minuscule ways every day. No question is too silly or too small — we’re here to help.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love every part of my job, so my favorite thing is the variety. On any given day I could do a storytime, plan a program for elementary school kids, choose new books to order, brainstorm summer reading with my coworkers, help patrons visiting the library find a book or print a document… no two days are ever the same.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
If the library is excluded from this, I’d have to go with Town Center Plaza behind the library. Our Storybook Walk is there, which is such a fun way to read a story, and we love picking out new picture books for it. It’s also the area that allowed us to start bringing back children’s programs during COVID-19. I have wonderful memories of doing Outdoor Storytime there in all sorts of weather, and we’ve started having other family events there, too. It’s a wonderful area with nice paths and lots of green space, and I think it’s a somewhat forgotten park in the city.
Who or what inspires you?
There are so many innovative ideas in the library world, so I’m always inspired by what my librarian counterparts around the country (and even the world) are doing. With my coworkers, we take pieces of ideas and workshop them until they become the perfect idea for the Coppell community. I’m also inspired each day by a million questions running through my head: How can I inspire a child to become a lifelong reader? How can I make the library a magical place? How can an after-school program be a learning opportunity, a social opportunity, and a springboard to a love of libraries? How can we make reading more accessible?
What are your hobbies?
Reading, watching baseball, vegetable gardening, and spending time with my family.
What is your favorite memory from working in Coppell?
Seeing a bunch of happy kids running around at a program after weeks of planning, or a toddler participating in storytime after a few weeks of quietly and cautiously taking everything in — those are the special little memories that come to mind.
What are some of your favorite books?
This is such an impossible question for me, but here are some recent favorites: “Front Desk” by Kelly Yang; “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley; “Things You Save in a Fire” by Katherine Center; “In the Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson; “Lovely, Dark, and Deep” by Justina Chen; “The Garden of Small Beginnings” by Abbi Waxman; “Essentialism” by Greg McKeown; “Blackbird Girls” by Anne Blankman.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in a library?
Keep an open mind and wear good shoes.
