Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Lindsey Yoes Daniel, I am the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas, the official company of Ballet Academy of Texas, with a mission to present excellence in ballet performances & education. This is my eighth season as Ballet Master and 12th year teaching at Ballet Academy. I grew up in Coppell attending preschool through graduation at CHS class of 2006. I trained at Ballet Academy and was a leading dancer in the Ensemble. My education continued, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of North Texas. After dancing professionally, I decided to continue my education in the art of pedagogy, teaching ballet. I became an American Ballet Theatre certified Teacher in Pre-Primary through Level 5 of the ABT National Training Curriculum. I am happily married to my best friend and have three beautiful daughters, two of which attend Ballet Academy as well.
What do you do in your role at the Ballet Ensemble of Texas?
My role as Ballet Master has many duties. I teach, prepare and rehearse dancers for performances. I support the learning, development and progress of the dancers. I assist with casting and I am also a voice for the dancers and listen to their everyday needs.
How did you get into ballet?
My first memory of how I got into ballet was when I was 3 years old taking gymnastics and there was a ballet studio next door. I saw girls walk out with the most beautiful costumes and I wanted to wear those. Once I took my first dance class I was hooked and fell completely in love with the movement and the artistry. I have never stopped dancing.
What is your favorite part about working at the Ballet Ensemble of Texas?
My favorite part is to see my students on stage performing after all of their hard work, dedication and perseverance. It gives me goosebumps and little tears in my eyes when I see them reach their goals and shine on stage.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I love going to Victor’s Wood Grill with my husband on date nights. The atmosphere and the food is fantastic. I also love visiting Kid Country with my daughters and walking the park of Andy Brown East.
What are you passionate about?
I am very passionate about educating future artists. My passion is spreading the joy and love I have in ballet to every student I come across. I am an advocate of performance quality and clean technique. I love to see each child’s personality shine as they blossom into the artist whom they are meant to be. Dancing from the soul is a virtue I instill in the children I teach. It has always been a goal of mine to know every students’ name in the studio and make sure they always feel welcome and safe.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love interior decorating and design, throwing parties, and most importantly spending time with my family.
Who or what inspires you?
The late Fernando Bujones is my biggest inspiration. He is regarded as one of the finest male dancers in the 20th century and one of the greatest American male dancers of his generation. When I was 16 years old, Mr. Bujones came to Ballet Academy while I was a student and he taught multiple master classes as well as set a Ballet on the Ballet Ensemble. The way he taught and the way he danced with such passion and love in every movement, I knew I wanted to be just like him. For over 15 years he has made a permanent mark in my life for the way I approach teaching and dancing.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue ballet?
Everybody has a body that can do ballet, it’s never too late to start. Even the most prestigious professional ballet dancers started as beginners. We have classes for 3 year olds in creative movement through the highest level of pre-professional ballet training. We also offer adult ballet classes and have a fantastic boys program. You will learn new movements, a new language and it will be hard, just never give up. Keep smiling!
What is one of your biggest accomplishments to date?
This is a hard one, I have many accomplishments that I would consider monumental in my life. I danced professionally with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II, where I was also the Assistant Director. My photographs as a dancer have been featured in a book. I have many awards and certifications. I have a BFA, and I am the Ballet Master for Ballet Ensemble of Texas, but truly my biggest accomplishment is being a mother. I thank God everyday for the gifts of my daughters. I wouldn’t be the same person without them.
