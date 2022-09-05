Mary Kemper has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, first as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School before serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years. She was selected as the CISD Executive Director for Instructional Leadership in July. She taught in the Houston area for seven years before joining CISD in 2012.
Tell us about yourself.
I am a wife and mother of two children. I like to take care of others and seek to understand them so I can show kindness and compassion.
What inspires you?
I am inspired by small moments that speak volumes — those opportunities that you'd miss if you weren't looking for them.
What is your favorite part about working for CISD?
My favorite part about working in CISD is the people. I am so lucky to be able to spend every day in a place where I feel loved and can show love.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about all children knowing they matter, they are loved and they are capable of great things.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in education?
It is important that you are patient, kind and believe all children are capable of great things.
What are your hobbies?
I love spending time with my family, especially outdoors.
What are you most looking forward to this year?
I am most looking forward to spending time on campuses with students, teachers, and administrators this year. I always look forward to this — the summer seems so quiet without them around.
What is your favorite memory from working for CISD?
There are too many to name. But I am glad you asked this question because I was able to reflect on the Teacher Appreciation Soccer Game I attended my first year in the district, the piles of frozen turkeys we used to collect at Thanksgiving, helping in any elementary car loop during pouring down rain and serving families holiday meals in the cafeteria.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
My favorite place in Coppell is on campuses with students and teachers. My second favorite place is at any and all coffee shops. I enjoy a cup of coffee any time of day!
What do you like to do in your spare time?
In my spare time I like to exercise — I go for a run or walk in the evenings and ride my bike when I can.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
