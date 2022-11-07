Presleigh Easton is the Communications Specialist for the City of Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Department. She has served in the role for a little over six months and enjoys being able to expand on her creative skills and see Coppell residents smile during community events. When she’s not working, Easton can be found outdoors, spending time with her family, or making home-cooked meals.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Texas, but Louisiana also holds a little piece of my heart as I played volleyball for the University of Louisiana at Monroe, while earning my Bachelors degree in Communications. I live in Grand Prairie with my husband, Walker, and our Labrador Retriever, Gilly, who always keeps us on our toes.
What do you do in your role as the Parks and Recreation Communication Specialist?
As the Communications Specialist, I am the line of communication for all things Coppell Parks and Recreation. I help create marketing materials for all of our special events and facility programming, manage our social media accounts, and run the Parks & Recreation information booth at our events.
How long have you been in the position?
I was welcomed into this position beginning in April, so I just recently celebrated six months!
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is being able to engage and expand my creative skills to promote our awesome events and activities, and getting to see all of the smiling faces of community members on the days of the events!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about finding time to get outside and be active, spending time with my loved ones, and taking the time to make and enjoy yummy home-cooked meals.
Who or what inspires you?
My family inspires me. They have always surrounded me with such a great support system and have set such a wonderful example of working hard to achieve what you set your mind to.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I knew I wanted to pursue this career because it encompasses many of the things I am passionate about. Our events and programs allow people to get outside, be active, and fellowship with family and friends, and I have the opportunity to share all of these happenings with the community each and every day.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I love to go hiking and camping, find a good TV show to watch, hang out with friends and family, try new recipes, and bake sourdough bread!
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
“Top Gun” is my favorite because it's such a classic, but “Primal Fear” is a really close second.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in parks and recreation?
Parks and Recreation is so much more than just parks and recreation. Find what motivates and interests you within the field, talk with different Parks & Recreation professionals, and get involved every chance you get — whether that be attending an upcoming special event or a performance at the Coppell Arts Center, joining a class at The CORE or becoming part of a book club at the library, and so much more. Parks & Recreation has so much to offer, so find your passion and go for it!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
