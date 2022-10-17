Riaz Mohammed is passionate about Coppell High School and the students and staff there, dedicating time to motivating others through teaching and band. Let's learn more about Riaz and his passion for music!
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Riaz Mohammed and I am the Associate Band Director at Coppell High School. Prior to this I came from James Bowie High School in Austin, Texas, and am now in my eighth year of teaching. I also began as a middle school band director my first year teaching in Houston. I also grew up in southeast Houston, and moved to central Texas to attend Texas State University, so this is my first time living in the greater DFW area.
What brought you to CISD?
I’ve long admired the Coppell High School Band. My first time seeing Coppell live was in 2014 under Mr. Mason, while I was actually student teaching with Kimberly Shuttlesworth, the current Director of Bands. Shuttlesworth has been a mentor to me since student teaching with her, and when I heard about the Associate Director position being open here, I immediately picked up the phone. In addition to being able to work with my mentor, I sat in an interview with CHS Principal Laura Springer, and it was a done deal for me immediately. By just sitting and speaking with her, hearing how she talked about her staff in addition to the respect and drive she has for the campus it was evident that CHS has a strong sense of community under her leadership, and it was really hard to say no to that.
What is your favorite part about working at CHS?
My favorite thing about working at CHS is the culture and community that is CHS and really the city itself. Everyone on campus is so supportive, kind, and appreciative of what we do. In addition to that, the students here are always great to work and collaborate with!
Why did you want to work in the band?
When I began college, I wanted to work with some local high school bands and it quickly became something I started to enjoy and felt confident with. I also began to teach private lessons to individual students, and as soon as I started to see fast-paced growth in them, it quickly became something that I was excelling in, and naturally made the choice to become a band director after starting out as a broadcast journalism major.
What is your favorite part of marching season?
My favorite part of marching band season is really the month of October because that’s really when the fun begins. We tend to start the grind in July and it often becomes a bit tedious trying to build and work towards our product (of course the sun and 107-degree weather doesn’t help much). This is usually a two-month process until competitions begin at the end of summer, and October is where we begin to see results of the last few months. This isn’t necessarily a competitive/results-driven factor for me, it’s more of seeing the students find the intrinsic motivation to push to the end and enjoy their successes.
What are you passionate about?
I’m extremely passionate about my job and the students and staff I collaborate with daily. Yes we work long hours and spend a lot of time being meticulous about our craft, but there’s always a sense of camaraderie in working towards the same goals. During this time, not only do we work hard, but we also play hard in building relationships and generally having a good time!
What are your hobbies?
This is probably one of my favorite questions. We spend so much time doing what we do in the fall, so it’s sometimes difficult to find that balance between work and play. Usually when band isn’t happening, I love spending time with my dog and significant other, just generally out and about. Since the DFW area is new, lately we’ve been finding joy by going out and exploring new places and events! Other than that, I enjoy a good game, and may be a little too competitive when it comes to that – some of the band students have already seen that side of me!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Other than campus, Old Town Coppell and the farmers market seems the place to be! I’ve also enjoyed going out to Cypress Waters a few times and taking the dog to explore and have a good time!
What is your favorite instrument?
I think my favorite instrument has to be my own – the French horn, we always have the best parts (especially in a great movie soundtrack).
What advice do you have for students wanting to be in band?
Band is more than just band. The band programs in Coppell are large, but it definitely becomes an organization in finding your place on campus. It also turns into a natural family because you spend so much time working together. Here at CHS we see students spending their holidays together, eating lunch, working on homework, almost doing everything together. Yes it becomes hard at times, but just keep going!
