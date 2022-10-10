Sandy Edwards was one of the founders of Theatre Coppell in 1987 and the group has continued to put on productions for the city ever since.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born in a small town in Northeast Iowa called Lansing. I grew up on a farm with three brothers and one sister. I was number four in the lineup. I attended Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. I graduated with a degree in Recreation Therapy and a Minor in Theater. From there I went to Dayton, Ohio and worked at the VA. I have been married to Greg for 43 years and have three children.
Where are you from and how did you find yourself in Coppell?
I met my husband in Ohio. We eventually went to California so he could finish his degree. I worked at the San Joaquin County Mental Health Center and he finished his degree in Computer Science. He was offered a job in Irving. We thought Coppell would be a good central location in the metrocrest. At the time, Coppell was only 17,000 and we liked the feel of a small town.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about my Church and my family and my home. I love to garden and be outside. I love the theatre too, of course.
Who or what inspires you?
I am actually inspired by my children. Two of my children have disabilities and they have worked hard to overcome obstacles. One of my daughters is a lawyer in Dallas and she is, not mom speaking here, just a genius.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
My favorite place is my home. Greg and I spent 10 years remodeling and updating the outside and the inside. So, I love spending time there.
How did you get involved with Theatre Coppell?
In 1987, I saw an article in the Coppell Advocate asking if anyone would like to form a community theater. Since I had been involved with theater in college and had a minor in theater, I was definitely interested. A group of seven women met in a classroom at the old high school which is now the 9th grade center. We decided to start a theater.
What are some of your favorite theatrical productions?
I think my favorite production that I was in would be “Over the River and Through the Woods.” It is the story of the grandson leaving his grandparents and moving across the country. Since I had moved away from my family, it resonated with me. I have also been Ouieser for Theater Coppell for the three productions of “Steel Magnolias.” The old cranky lady isn't a hard thing for me to act but I enjoy playing the part. I also loved “Bonnie and Clyde.” And my favorite Christmas show is “Fruit Cakes.” But I have been told I make an awesome goose for “Charlotte's Web.” I researched that by studying geese at Andy Brown Park.
What is your favorite part about Theatre Coppell?
It is definitely the camaraderie, friendships and family that comes from being a part of each show and the years of working together. So many of us have been through the hard times together of losing family members, sickness, family illnesses and the joys of marriages and births and recoveries. So many of us have been together for so long, we can argue and agree to disagree and stay friends.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I garden and I sing in my church choir. I like to plan my vacations and plan where I want to go next. I found an app on my phone for jigsaw puzzles and I love that. I also read a great deal. And I look forward to being a grandmother in the next few months.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be involved in theater?
Just show up and work hard. If you want to learn something new, volunteer. Be ready to fill in on anything. Grab a hammer, a paint brush or learn how to operate the lighting. The greatest thing about theater is that there is a place for everyone, no matter your looks, your skills or aptitudes. Everyone has a place. And if you want to be on stage, remember, they aren't laughing at you, they are laughing at the character.
