Sapna Punjabi has made a lasting impact on the city of Coppell through her dedication to volunteer and visibility in the community as the first Indian vendor at the Coppell Farmers Market. In this Q&A, you will witness her passion to coordinate events celebrating her culture.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am Sapna Punjabi. Sapna means a dream and I believe that my dreams are bigger than my fears. I juggle many roles every day from being a dietitian, ayurvedic practitioner, entrepreneur, social media influencer, speaker, cooking class instructor, and culinary wellness specialist but the one role that I am most passionate about is being a mother to my two teenage children. I came to the United States to pursue graduate studies in Nutrition at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, more than two decades ago and started my career in the clinical field. I worked for about 11 years at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas primarily focused in women’s health and as a neonatal dietitian. I decided to leave my fulfilling career in order to spend time with my kids during their foundational childhood years. When I was not at their school volunteering, I found myself immersed in using creative ways to combine my nutritional expertise and connecting my Indian roots through my passion for cooking and wellness, and soon found myself transforming into an entrepreneur. I am the founder of beSPICED which allows me creative ways to empower people to find wellness through food and spices. You can visit www.bespiced.com to learn more about my work and practice.
Where are you from and what drew you to the Coppell community?
I am a first-generation immigrant Indian American. I was born and raised in Mumbai, India, and have called the United States my home for more than two decades now. While I have been a resident of Irving/Las Colinas for many years, the neighboring city of Coppell always feels like a second hometown. My kids have so many fond memories of playing at Andy Brown Park, celebrating birthdays, enjoying annual fireworks, and summer camps at the Coppell rec center. Both my kids train at Wagon Wheel Tennis Center and look forward to their weekly training with Coach Chris and Coach Jason at the amazing tennis facilities the city offers. We have created strong community connections over the years through many of our close friends that reside in Coppell.
What are you passionate about?
I am deeply passionate about culinary wellness and my Hindu culture. Whether I am leading public wellness series on Ayurveda in a yoga studio or at an Asian museum, teaching cooking classes at Central Market or from my home kitchen, giving a talk on vegetarianism or speaking at a professional conference, coordinating a Holi festival for the Coppell Arts Center, or spreading spice cheer at my booth every Saturday at Coppell Farmers Market, I feel extremely privileged to be able to live my passion every day through my work.
What is your favorite part about what you do?
I enjoy the creative freedom to be able to share my work, whether it is creating products or content in my true authentic voice through diverse platforms both in-person and online.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
My Saturday mornings at Coppell Farmers Market are my happy place and I look forward to it every week. The market staff and volunteers provide a compassionate refuge for me and many other local vendors to thrive by giving us space to share our products that are grown or prepared with mindful practices. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the active participation of the community and our loyal patrons that show up every Saturday morning to shop local and support small businesses like mine.
Who or what inspires you?
My faith and family are my guiding light.
What are your hobbies?
I love to shop and my friends lovingly refer to me as ‘Shopna’. I love the hunt and excitement for unique handmade products from local artisans wherever I travel. I love to cook and create new recipes. When I am not in my kitchen cooking, I also enjoy my time in my edible garden space growing and caring for medicinal herbs and Indian vegetables.
What is your favorite memory from working in Coppell?
My favorite memory has been volunteering for the annual farm-to-table fundraiser dinner hosted by Coppell Farmers Market. In 2019, I prepared a traditional Panchmel Dal for the event and it was savored to the last spoon by the attendees. I received so many compliments that inspired me to transform this into Panchmel Dal DIY kit as part of my beSPICED product line. And the kits are a huge hit every year during soup season. If you are curious, please stop by and check them out the next time you visit the market.
What are some of your favorite movies or books?
I am a sucker for Indian Bollywood movies and a diehard Shahrukh Khan fan, IYKYK. I love a good rom-com movie and am looking forward to watching "Ticket to Paradise" with two of my all-time favorite actors, George Clooney and Julia Roberts. When it comes to books, I find reading cookbooks quite relaxing and inspiring at the same time, especially ones with engaging headnotes giving a deeper insight into the author and their personal connection to food. I too hope to be a published cookbook author someday!
How have you made a lasting impact on the city of Coppell?
One of the lasting impacts for me has been my association with the Coppell Farmers Market since 2014. I was the first Indian vendor at the Coppell Farmers Market at the time and it is heartwarming to see that number grow over the years. I remember the initial looks I received especially from fellow Indians when they noticed someone from the Indian diaspora selling spice blends and ayurvedic wellness products at the market. There was curiosity, some hesitation, and a whole lot of pride through their words of encouragement and blessings, especially from many visiting grandparents who till today stop by my booth and say they are so proud to see me sharing Indian culture and wisdom of Ayurveda through my products at the market. Over the years, I have volunteered and participated to help raise funds for the market through their annual fundraiser dinner. In the spring of 2021 I collaborated with the city’s newest crowning jewel — the Coppell Arts Center — to host their very first Holi Celebration, an Indian festival of colors welcoming spring. It attracted more than 500 people to the outdoor lawn of the center. This event provided a much-needed respite during COVID times and at the same time allowed for a meaningful community engagement while celebrating Indian culture. In 2022, I coordinated an Indian musical fundraiser event at the Coppell Arts Center for a grassroots non-profit organization, Surdaan also based in Coppell. The musical fundraiser brought in more than 700 people from all over the metroplex to Coppell Arts Center to enjoy the amazing musical talents of American-born Indian kids (including my own) to raise funds for charity. Even though I haven’t lived in Coppell, I am grateful to be able to champion for the city of Coppell and its community in different ways.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.