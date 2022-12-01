From left to right: Pearl Sine, Artem Wachendorfer, Kennedy Fields, Peggy Rosson, and Harper Fisher. Rosson is directing the scene and is standing in for JonCatherine Middleton who was absent for dress rehearsal that night.
The set of “A Little House Christmas” presented by Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center.
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
Theatre Coppell Director Peggy Rosson and Treasurer Janis Arthur assisting with lighting and set in preparation for opening night.
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
Artem Wachendorfer, who plays Charles Ingalls, and Pearl Sine, who plays Laura Ingalls, act out a scene during dress rehearsal.
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
Laurie Johnson, pictured, and Katie Irwin assist with lighting, audio and more in the booth for “A Little House Christmas.”
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
Harper Fisher, who plays Mary Ingalls, and Kennedy Fields, who plays Carrie Ingalls, sit in preparation for one of their scenes during dress rehearsal.
Theatre Coppell’s final show for the 2022 season kicked off on Friday with new faces landing lead roles, theatre veterans helping backstage, and board members ensuring that everything runs smoothly. Meet some of the people that make up Theatre Coppell.
During dress rehearsal last week, Theatre Coppell Director Peggy Rosson, Treasurer Janis Arthur, and Secretary Jo Ann Hill assisted backstage and made sure sound and lighting would be perfect for opening night.
Hill has been with Theatre Coppell for about 16 years, and as a full-time software engineer, she helps with sound design, light operation, and for “A Little House Christmas,” this is the first time she is working on the backstage crew. For the 2023 season, she said she’s looking forward to having great quality shows.
“We are just finishing up, this is the last show and it’s been great,” Hill said. “We’re hoping to get more patrons and we lost our artistic director Pete Wilson earlier this year, so everybody’s just diving in and just doing whatever we can because we want to honor his legacy. That’s pretty much what we all want to do. That’s why we’re here. We want to keep doing quality productions in the next year and years to come.”
Some of the actors and actresses in “A Little House Christmas” have only been in a handful of shows before, such as Artem Wachendorfer, who plays Charles Ingalls in the show. “It’s a Wonderful Life” was his first production for Theatre Coppell and then he was cast in “The Miracle Worker” and now, “A Little House Christmas.”
“Fellow actors from ‘The Miracle Worker’ are the ones who encouraged him to audition for this show because we told him he was too young and he went anyway and when he got up here with Ma Ingalls, it looked like a perfect couple, so it worked out,” Director Peggy Rosson said.
“I’m excited mostly to be playing such an older role,” Wachendorfer said. “I’m excited to see how I can pull this off and I feel like I’m doing pretty well so far.”
Wachendorfer was adopted from Ukraine along with his sister and on Nov. 24, his family celebrated 14 years of having him and his sister in the family.
Other new faces in Theatre Coppell include Harper Fisher who got involved because of her mother, Brittania Fisher. Brittania, who plays Mrs. Grandy, has been involved with Theatre Coppell since the summer of 2005. Harper’s first show was “The Miracle Worker” and then she had the opportunity to try out for Mary Ingalls and landed the role.
“The last show I did was in their summer musical, ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ and I actually found out during the first week of rehearsals that I was pregnant with her [Harper],” Brittania said. “That was a rough show because I was sick the whole time, but it was awesome because she technically has already done it up here before she even came out of the womb.”
Harper is now in fifth grade and the mother-daughter duo have a scene together for the very first time in “A Little House Christmas.”
When not acting, several of the volunteers assist with sound and lighting, such as Laurie Johnson. Johnson has been with Theatre Coppell for several years and said she landed her dream role in “Cabaret” during the 2008 season.
“When there's not a role available, then I'm perfectly happy to be on the crew because to me, theater is such a group effort and it's so pleasant to be part of a group working toward a goal,” Johnson said. “And then opening night, that dream comes true and it’s just wonderful and everybody’s a part of it.”
Up in the booth working on sound and lighting with Johnson for “A Little House Christmas” is Katie Irwin, a theatre teacher at Northwest ISD. Irwin has only been involved with Theatre Coppell since the summer and this is her third show.
“Theatre Coppell itself feels very much like just one united community,” Irwin said. “I’ve worked in a couple of different theaters all around Dallas and other places too and this is one of the only ones where everybody just wants to help out with every single show and wants to make it the best it can be. They’re just all committed and that is really cool to see.”
“A Little House Christmas” runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 2 to Dec. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Coppell Arts Center’s website. For anyone interested in getting involved as a volunteer or actor/actress for Theatre Coppell, visit www.theatrecoppell.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
