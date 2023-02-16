EULESS – When the Coppell girls basketball team played Irving MacArthur in the area round of the playoffs last year at Euless Trinity High School – a contest that the Cowgirls won, 53-36 – the only thing that now-senior point Macey Mercer could do was watch from the bench.
That’s because Mercer was forced to sit out all of her junior season after she was ruled ineligible by the UIL because of a transfer-rule violation.
“I was so antsy on the bench,” she said. “I wanted to be out there helping, but it feels good to be able to do something now.”
Back on the same court where the Cowgirls defeated the Cardinals by 17 points, Mercer was in the starting lineup for Thursday’s area playoff against Highland Park. And when Class 6A’s No. 11 Coppell needed a calming presence on the court after the Scots went on a 9-0 run to end the third quarter, Mercer stabilized the momentum for the Cowgirls. Mercer scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help Coppell close out a 54-41 win.
“I know that we needed momentum because we were kind of losing it and they were gaining it,” Mercer said. “Obviously, they were trying to foul after that and we were trying to run time off the clock. We were trying to waste as much time as possible and make free throws.”
Final: Coppell 54, Highland Park 41For the second straight season, the @CowgirlsBball is heading to the regional quarterfinals.Cowgirls defense was strong all night, forcing 18 Scot turnovers. @juleslamendola finished with 17 pts. @maceymercer11 had six of her 9 in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/uaZl4rFBG0— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 17, 2023
Perhaps the most pivotal moment in the game came early in the fourth quarter.
Coppell (34-3) appeared to be in cruise control with a 16-point lead, but Highland Park used a heavy dose of full-court pressure to reduce the Cowgirls’ lead to 42-35.
Not only did Coppell struggle with Highland Park’s defensive pressure, Cowgirls senior forward Jules LaMendola was relegated to the team bench with 7:38 remaining after she was tagged with her fourth personal foul on a blocking violation underneath the basket.
Coppell head coach Ryan Murphy said LaMendola has been in foul trouble “frequently.” But with a seven-point lead, Murphy felt comfortable taking his star forward out of the game for more than four minutes of game time.
Another reason that Murphy felt comfortable making the move was the stability that Mercer has provided at point guard. Mercer not only allowed Coppell to burn valuable time off the clock but also scored six crucial points.
Highland Park had a chance to make it a four- or five-point game to open the fourth quarter, but a steal and subsequent layup by Mercer gave Coppell a 44-35 lead with 7:25 remaining. Mercer also went a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line in the game’s final eight minutes and threaded a perfect diagonal pass to junior Londyn Harper, who converted a layup for a 50-36 lead with 2:19 remaining.
“That fourth quarter was Macey,” Murphy said. “She calmed us. She got us into things that we wanted to go in. She was burning clock, and they were trying to play tag but couldn’t get to her.”
Defensive plays like the one that Mercer made in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter have been a frequent occurrence for Coppell in its first two playoff games.
After the Cowgirls held Allen to 38 points in a 41-38 overtime bi-district victory on Monday, Coppell adjusted to Highland Park well after the Scots jumped out to a 10-8 lead.
Highland Park did a good job of making the extra pass in the early going, but Coppell countered with great help defense. And that ignited a 24-6 run for the Cowgirls, who rallied to take a 30-16 lead following a steal and layup by junior Ella Spiller with 1:16 left in the second quarter.
Coppell forced Highland Park into 18 turnovers.
“Our girls have been locked in,” Murphy said. “They’ve done a great job knowing the strengths and weaknesses of their match-ups. They’ve just been consistently locked in possession after possession. It’s kept teams from getting a rhythm.”
On the heels of a 25-point performance against Allen, LaMendola sparked Coppell by scoring 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter. Senior Waverly Hassman scored 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Spiller was a factor on both ends of the court. The Coppell junior came up with two clutch steals in the first half, and offensively, delivered a couple of timely 3s as part of a 14-point effort in the second-round playoff game.
With Coppell holding a 13-point lead in the third quarter, Spiller yelled “Jules” as she was open in the left wing. LaMendola passed to Spiller, who made a corner 3 to give the Cowgirls a 42-26 lead.
“I’m not the flashiest person or have the best skills, but I work to pick that up with my hustle,” Spiller said. “I promise I’ll give you 100%, and whether my shots fall in or not, I will give you effort all of the time.”
Coppell will face South Grand Prairie next week in a rematch of a regional quarterfinal playoff from last year. The Warriors rallied to end the Cowgirls’ season, 56-50. SGP defeated Denton Braswell, 52-40, Thursday.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.