Photo Credit_ Wade Griffith - McLaren Automotive North America Headquarters.jpg
Wade Griffith

When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.

McLaren Automotive creates luxury, high-performance supercars. Each vehicle is assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre in Surrey, England, and retailed through over 100 retailers in 40 markets around the world.  

Photo Credit_ Wade Griffith - McLaren Automotive North America Headquarters (1).jpg
Photo Credit_ Wade Griffith - McLaren Automotive North America Headquarters (2).jpg
Photo Credit_ Wade Griffith - McLaren Automotive North America Headquarters (6).jpg
Photo Credit_ Wade Griffith - McLaren Automotive North America Headquarters (8).jpg
Photo Credit_ Wade Griffith - McLaren Automotive North America Headquarters (9).jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments