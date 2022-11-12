Coppell boys cross country

The Coppell boys cross country team placed third in the Class 6A state cross country meet for their highest-ever finish in that event.

 Submitted photo

The 2021 Region I-6A cross country meet felt like one of the low moments in the high school career of Coppell senior Samuel Martinson – not just for him, but for the entire team.

Coppell had just come off a strong performance at the District 6-6A meet, where the Cowboys did more than enough to earn a third consecutive automatic qualification into the regional meet.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments