The 2021 Region I-6A cross country meet felt like one of the low moments in the high school career of Coppell senior Samuel Martinson – not just for him, but for the entire team.
Coppell had just come off a strong performance at the District 6-6A meet, where the Cowboys did more than enough to earn a third consecutive automatic qualification into the regional meet.
But in search of their consecutive appearance in the Class 6A state cross country championships, the Cowboys placed seventh.
Senior Andrew Mullen earned an individual berth into the 6A state meet with a seventh-place finish – he went on to finish seventh in Round Rock to earn a place on the medal stand for finishing in the top 10.
But overall, the result had Coppell feeling that they could have done better.
“We start the season with the goal to make state,” Martinson said. “At end of the day, we didn't reach our goal. That's not who Coppell is.”
As the Cowboys stepped on the charter bus that the school had rented for their trip to Lubbock, a silent hush had fallen over the team. Coppell head coach Landon Wren said that his Cowboys are usually in an upbeat mood, but said the five-hour drive back to Coppell felt like an eternity.
"Knowing what they had experienced, it was a long trip back last year," he said
Senior Cameron Churchill-Dowd chimed in, “It was kind of a wake-up call.”
It was during that bus ride home when Coppell began to talk about next year.
One idea that floated around was to compete in the Lubbock ISD Invitational at Mae Simmons Park – the same course that Coppell would run on later in the second for the regional meet. It was an idea that was met with rave reviews by the entire team.
“The Lubbock course is a very difficult course,” said senior Kavin Chengavarayan. “The best way to get better at it is to practice it, just like anything else. We decided as a team after running that course that we need to run it during the regular season.
“One of the teams that we beat during the regular season, Prosper, beat us that day at regionals and qualified for state. So we realized that need to get more experience running on all of those hills, running in that dust and just the environment, that pressure.”
Coppell won the Lubbock ISD Invitational on Sept. 17 in convincing fashion, which gave the Cowboys all of the confidence and experience they needed to perform well when they returned to Lubbock on Oct. 24.
Senior Vedant Bhattacharyya said earlier in the season that running in Lubbock was especially beneficial to those Cowboys that had never run on that course.
But it was actually a few weeks before the Lubbock ISD Invitational that Mullen realized how good Coppell, which was ranked in the top three of Class 6A for most of the season, could be. The Cowboys finished second at the Aug. 27 Southlake Carroll Invitational, which included a Dragons’ team that recently captured its fourth consecutive state championship.
“We knew there would be a lot of good teams there that we would see down the road,” he said. “After we got second at Southlake, we realized that we had the potential to do something big this year.”
Coppell made good on its No. 2 state ranking at the District 6-6A meet, where the Cowboys won the team title with 31 points.
Step one in Coppell’s journey for redemption was complete. But the bigger demon the Cowboys looked to slay came 10 days later at the regional meet.
However, the bus ride back to Coppell was a lot more upbeat this time around. The experience of competing in the Lubbock ISD Invitational paid off that day, as the Cowboys finished in second place to earn one of three automatic team berths into the state meet.
But the mission wasn’t completed.
Coppell has had some great performances over the years at the state meet, but the Cowboys had never placed in the top three at the state meet. Coppell finished seventh in the state in 2019 and fifth in 2020.
Coppell was happy to run in the state meet on Nov. 4, but for a while there was some concern that the Cowboys might not finish in the top 10. Wren looked at his cell phone to check times following the first mile. Things weren’t looking good for Coppell.
"At the mile mark, I didn't know that we were going to be in the top 10,” he said. “That's how far we were behind. Some of our runners that are usually further up in the pack were way behind, and I was really worried."
But by the second mile mark, Coppell began to make a push. And when there were 800 meters to go in the race, Wren had a gut feeling that his Cowboys had moved up to at least fifth place.
Mullen was already guaranteed a medal. He ran to seventh place for the second consecutive season. The top 10 finishers are guaranteed a medal.
However, Wren wasn’t sure how the points would stack up for his team as Coppell battled for a top-three finish. Even worse, the results weren’t being updated. Moments later, it showed that the Cowboys had placed third. However, those results were unofficial. Wren waited 25 minutes until the results were made official.
But after what seemed like the longest wait for Wren and his Cowboys, meet officials confirmed Coppell’s third-place finish.
For the first time in program history, Coppell’s boys cross country team had won a trophy at the state meet.
It was all smiles for the Cowboys on the medal stand.
"This group especially, just from last year after the cross-country season, has dedicated themselves to not feeling that disappointment again,” he said. “Not just talking about it, but seeing them act it out every single day. It's just incredible to see.
“When kids are doing things the right way, you want to see them get rewarded. And to see them get on the podium and do something that no other Coppell boys cross country team has ever done after all of they've done the last 365 days, as a coach, makes you proud."
