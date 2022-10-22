Andrew Mullen

Coppell senior Andrew Mullen helped the Cowboys to win the District 6-6A title last Saturday at North Lakes Park in Denton.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Last Saturday, the Coppell boys cross country team lived up to its billing as the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A.

Senior Andrew Mullen led the way, placing second with a time of 15:42 to pace the Cowboys. Coppell placed first in the team standings at the District 6-6A meet with 31 points, which was 33 points better than second-place Flower Mound’s 64.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments