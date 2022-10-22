Last Saturday, the Coppell boys cross country team lived up to its billing as the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A.
Senior Andrew Mullen led the way, placing second with a time of 15:42 to pace the Cowboys. Coppell placed first in the team standings at the District 6-6A meet with 31 points, which was 33 points better than second-place Flower Mound’s 64.
It was the sixth meet that Coppell has won this season, which clinches one of three automatic team berths into Monday’s Region I-6A meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.
Mullen is in search of his third straight berth into the state meet. The Coppell senior made it as an individual last season and earned a trip to the medal stand after placing seventh. But Mullen was the only individual from Coppell that qualified for state. The Cowboys have redemption on their mind after missing out on the state meet after placing seventh in the team standings.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Mullen talks about Coppell’s first-place finish at the 6-6A meet, what he did to prepare for his senior season, the team’s motivation after missing out on state last year and the secret behind the Cowboys’ consistency.
SLM: Congrats on Coppell winning the District 6-6A title. What was so good about that performance for your team?
AM: We were very confident in that race. I think we knew that we were going to get that district championship, but we still had to prove it. After the race and we won it, we were a little relieved because we won it two years ago as a sophomore.
It felt good to win it again. Some of our juniors were happy. It was the first time that some of our juniors, including Samarth (Dubey) and Henry (Henze), had won it. So, they were very happy. It was a pretty cool experience.
SLM: You placed second overall. What are your thoughts about your performance?
AM: It was OK. I definitely thought that I could do a lot better than what I did on Saturday. I still think that I pushed through hard.
Me and Brayden (Kennedy of Flower Mound) had a very good race. I pushed hard most of the race but he got me at the end. I still feel like I can improve on some things, maybe go out a little harder. Just some little things that I can improve on during a race.
SLM: It was the sixth meet that Coppell has won this season. What does that say about the team’s consistency?
AM: We’ve just improved a lot from last year. A lot of guys have stepped up. We want to be the best at every meet that we go to and prove that we’re one of the teams in the state that people want to fear.
I also feel that when rankings come out, it’s something that a lot of people look at. It’s not a big thing, but we look at it. We see where we rank among other teams in the state and we just want to be that top team that everyone looks at.
SLM: What did you do to prepare yourself for your senior season?
AM: I just tried to focus on that one goal of making it to the state meet and helping the team. After the first meet and seeing everyone run, I thought that we had a really good team and a good chance of doing at the state meet.
After that, I kind of locked in – me and my team – of having that one goal, which is to make it to the state meet. They still have to take it meet to meet and try to improve on some things throughout the season.
But I think our end goal is looking pretty good right now.
SLM: Last season, you placed seventh at the state meet. Describe that race and what it did for your confidence heading into this year?
AM: Knowing that I got seventh, it definitely put a lot of confidence in me. I don’t want to be that person that says, “Oh, I got seventh in the state and I’m going to beat this person.” I don’t take that into meets because I still have to prove myself.
But it gave me a lot of confidence knowing that I can run at a high level with other kids like Hudson (Heikkinen) of Plano West last year. I didn’t really run that close to him until the state meet last year. It was really cool to see me be able to run that fast.
SLM: Coppell is a close-knit team. How can you describe the bond that you have?
AM: We like to joke around with each other. Definitely in races, if you know that you and your friends are running and have a great connection, it makes it a lot easier to push yourself than if you don’t like them. It also helps with racing each other. Me and Vedant (Bhattacharyya) have had good races this year. Having that tight connection helps us a lot and helps us to push each other.
SLM: Coppell ran in Lubbock earlier this season and won the Lubbock ISD Invitational. What kind of advantage does that give the Cowboys going into the regional meet, which will be held on the same course?
AM: Some of our people had never run that course. Henry had never run that course. Samarth had never run that course. With them running it for the first time then and now not being their first time, whereas some other kids have not run it before, it really helps them mentally because when you first get there, you see a giant hill and be like, “Wow, this is going to be rough.”
With people like me and Vedant having run it before, it really helps us know what to do during races and when to push and slow down. I think we’ll have a good race on Monday.
SLM: Last season, Coppell placed seventh at the regional meet and missed out on qualifying for the state meet. How much has that served as motivation?
AM: At the time, we were all upset about it. We all knew that we could have definitely done better at that meet. I don’t think anyone had the greatest race in their life, including me.
Coming in seventh, I knew that I could do better. Throughout the season, we’ve remembered how it felt and have used that to push through our workouts and help us look forward to that regional meet.
