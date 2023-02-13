Ryan Murphy

Coppell head girls basketball coach Ryan Murphy has led the Cowgirls to back-to-back 30-win seasons and two consecutive playoff appearances.

Before Ryan Murphy was hired as Coppell head girls basketball coach in 2019, he was well aware of the happenings within the Cowgirls’ program.

That’s because Murphy previously served as an assistant coach for the Cowboys basketball team for three seasons under current former head coach and current Coppell athletic director Kit Pehl. But when Kristen Davis stepped down as Cowgirls head coach, Murphy applied for the position and his hiring was approved by the Coppell ISD board of education in July 2019.

