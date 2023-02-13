Before Ryan Murphy was hired as Coppell head girls basketball coach in 2019, he was well aware of the happenings within the Cowgirls’ program.
That’s because Murphy previously served as an assistant coach for the Cowboys basketball team for three seasons under current former head coach and current Coppell athletic director Kit Pehl. But when Kristen Davis stepped down as Cowgirls head coach, Murphy applied for the position and his hiring was approved by the Coppell ISD board of education in July 2019.
Although the Cowgirls missed the playoffs in each of Murphy’s first two seasons, he remained steadfast in his approach. Murphy knew it was just a matter of time before the program would take off.
A year later, in 2022, all of the countless hours that Coppell put forth in the weight room and in practice paid off – perhaps more than what Murphy had initially envisioned. The Cowgirls won 37 games – new school record for most games won in a single season – earned a district title for the first time in 11 years and went three rounds deep in the playoffs.
Coppell hasn’t taken last season’s success for granted. In fact, the Cowgirls have been just as good. Coppell, ranked No. 11 in the latest UIL Class 6A state poll, finished the regular season 33-3 with several wins against state-ranked teams and in second place in District 6-6A.
This season has also been a historic one on a personal level for Murphy. On Feb. 2, he earned the 100th win of his coaching career when Coppell defeated Plano East, 38-29. Murphy earned career win No. 101 Tuesday as the Cowgirls scored a season-high 86 points in an 85-66 win over Plano.
Murphy will look to add at least a few more wins to his coaching resume over the next couple of weeks. Coppell opens the playoffs Monday evening with a playoff rematch against Allen, set for 6:30 p.m. at Creekview High School. The Cowgirls cruised to a 63-39 win over the Lady Eagles in a bi-district playoff game last season.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Murphy chats about the team’s historic run to back-to-back 30-win seasons, how the experience of last season’s run to the third round of the playoffs will benefit Coppell and what to expect from Allen in Monday’s playoff rematch.
SLM: Congrats on leading your team to a second straight regular season with at least 30 wins. How big of an accomplishment is that?
RM: I think it highlights the depth, consistency, and culture of the program right now. It is a year-round program in terms of the commitment the girls make, on the court, the weight room and in the classroom.
All levels of the program are committed to the standard that is Cowgirl basketball and it has been fun to watch the girls take pride and ownership over that. Our program record last year was 103-7. This year it was 94-6. We're proud of where the girls have taken the program and our ability to be competitive every year.
SLM: Your team has played a lot of state-ranked opponents this season. How much do you feel being in those types of games and playing those types of opponents has prepared your team for the playoffs?
RM: We've played a lot of really good teams and it has shown us areas that we need to continue to improve on. We've played a lot of close games and those experiences have really grown us as a team. But now it just comes down to how well we can execute on both ends of the floor. The teams in our region are so good that everyone's margin of error is small.
SLM: What about the experience and pressure did your team take away from last year's playoffs that will benefit them this go-around?
RM: Last year was the first playoff game for everyone, so just going through that experience allows the girls to know what to expect. It's a different intensity level and we know nothing is given.
SLM: Your team scored 85 points and had five players score at least 12 points in Tuesday’s 85-66 win over Plano. How nice was it to see that many points scored in the final regular-season tune-up, especially after the tough loss to Hebron?
RM: I wish we could have borrowed some of those points for Hebron. I think the winter weather threw us out of rhythm a bit. We hadn't been shooting well in those two games back or even in practice, so it was nice to see the girls heat up and get their confidence back.
SLM: Coppell beat Allen, 63-39, last year in bi-district. How much do you expect Allen to put up a much better fight this time around?
RM: They are a completely different team than the one we faced last year. They have some new faces and their returners have really developed over the past year. All five players can impact winning in their own way. Coach (Stephanie) Shaw has done a great job coming in and making them one of the best teams in the Metroplex in her first year. I expect them to be confident and well prepared. It should be a really competitive game.
