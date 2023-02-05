There are a variety of events going on this week leading into the weekend including volunteer opportunities, library programs, educational classes, and live performances. Take a look at five events going on in Coppell the week of Feb. 5.
Cozby Cares: Animal Services
On Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., teens are encouraged to visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons for their Cozby Cares programs, which are a way for teens in Coppell to give back to their community by earning service hours and having fun. This month's program is geared towards giving back to Animal Services in Coppell. The library staff has planned for making dog chew toys, and no-sew cat or kitten beds. All materials will be provided. Any forms that need to be signed for service hours must be brought to any library staff member before closing time that night. This program is a come and go program.
Black History Month program
The Cozby Library and Community Commons invites the community to attend a program about Texas Black History in celebration of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, President of the Association of African American Life and History, and Deputy Director of the African American Museum in Dallas will be the guest speaker. Dr. Dulaney will address topics such as Black Resistance, why we celebrate Black History Month, the importance of preserving Black History and the African American Experience in Texas. This program is sponsored by the Coppell Community Builders, which consists of city staff and community members interested in promoting cultural inclusivity and diverse programming for members of the Coppell community.
CPR-AED class
On Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Life Safety Park, members of the Coppell community are encouraged to learn about CPR-AED in an instructor-led course. The course teaches critical skills needed to respond to and manage an emergency situation until emergency medical services arrive. Skills covered in this course include first aid, choking relief, and what to do for sudden cardigan arrest in adults, children, and infants.
Coppell Farmers Market
The Coppell Farmers Market is back this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Old Town Coppell. In the winter, the market offers sweet-tasting, cool weather greens and root crops, ready-to-warm tamales and empanadas, and fresh milk and cookies.
Forever Young
On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Main Hall of the Coppell Arts Center there will be a performance of Forever Young. Forever Young follows an unforgettable group of friends as they discover the greatest hits of all time. Featured artists include songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Michael Jackson, and many more. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
