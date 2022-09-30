September was National Senior Center Month, which provided an opportunity for senior centers across the country to showcase themselves and promote a positive image of aging.
The Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long, with its final event of the month on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The theme for this year’s senior center month was strengthening community connections and the senior center staff worked hard to honor that theme.
There were five events held at the center throughout the month of September to honor its seniors and the center itself, starting with a National Senior Center Month Kick Off, which provided Nothing Bundt Cakes for the first 50 people in attendance.
“We did ‘Nothing Bundt Community Connections,’ but that was just the kickoff,” said Calie Willis, the Senior Center and Community Manager. “And then the next week we came up with the theme of strengthening connections within community resources for seniors.”
The senior center celebrated Grandparent’s Day a week later, had a Bridging the Gap Program Fair, and a Melting Pot Luck, which was the final event of the month.
The Coppell Senior Center was recognized during the Coppell City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when Mayor Wes Mays named the month of September as “National Senior Center Month” as it is recognized nationally.
“The last few years have been extremely hard on this population and our team does not take for granted the opportunity we have to connect members to our facility and to welcome them back home,” Willis said during the City Council Proclamation. “We are so grateful for the support of our mayor and city council and all that you do to help us strengthen the connections in our community.”
During the proclamation, one of the seniors who is a frequent visitor to the senior center spoke. She is also a member of KnitWits, which is a group of women at the senior center who knit and sew items for the local hospitals.
“Six years ago, the city sponsored a group that started out with six people and now we have over 50 women that come every Tuesday religiously to make blankets, quilts, hats, for numerous hospitals,” she said. “And during COVID, we made masks for anyone who would call and someone drove around with the material in their car and we had an assembly line all over and anybody who couldn’t find a mask, could call and get a mask.”
Alongside KnitWits, there are several other groups that meet weekly to play cards together, to play Mahjong, or to spend time walking together on the trails. The end-of-the-month celebration was the biggest event of the month, celebrating members with September birthdays, listening to speakers from city council and the school board, and learning how to dance from an Indian dancer.
The final event was called “Melting Pot Luck” and seniors brought their favorite cultural or childhood dishes for other members to enjoy. Willis has only been in her role as manager for three months, but she said it has been fun to get to know everyone and bring the community together.
“It's just been a packed month, but they've really enjoyed it,” she said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
