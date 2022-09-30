September was National Senior Center Month, which provided an opportunity for senior centers across the country to showcase themselves and promote a positive image of aging.

The Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long, with its final event of the month on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The theme for this year’s senior center month was strengthening community connections and the senior center staff worked hard to honor that theme.

tempImage3QxC8Q.jpg

Inside the Coppell Senior and Community Center where staff was hosting its last Senior Center Month event.
tempImage8FLOX4.jpg

A KnitWits sign asking for donations for the local county hospitals.
tempImageyllQGU.jpg

An Indian dancer teaching Senior Center staff and members how to dance during the potluck on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
tempImage7E1WyN.jpg

Coppell Senior Center members get food brought by other members who aim to celebrate one another’s culture during the potluck.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

