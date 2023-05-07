The Biodiversity Education Center along with the Cozby Library and Community Commons have plenty of activities to keep Coppell residents engaged this week. Take a look at five things to do in the Coppell community during the week of May 7.
Coppell Writer’s Group
Seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice? Bring your notebook and pen and join our discussions on all things writing to the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. The group will share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Facilitated by Becky Pulford and Rochelle Sangabriel.
Nature's Workshop — Rattlesnake Craft
Expand your passion for learning about nature by creating a craft. Join the Biodiversity Education Center on Wednesday, May 10 from 10-11 a.m. for a mini educational lesson and create a craft together to take home. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. The event is for ages six through eight.
Exploring Nature Series — Amphibians & Reptiles
This program combines engaging classroom training with inspiring field-based discovery within Coppell Nature Park to help young people develop a deeper appreciation and understanding of Texas’ ecosystems. Through hands-on exploration and outdoor adventures, students will gain the knowledge and skills to become a lover of nature and responsible steward of the environment. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and wear appropriate outdoor clothing including close-toed shoes that can get wet. Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. This event takes place on Thursday, May 11 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and is for ages nine through 12.
Birding 101
Join Reba Collins, Master Birder and Texas Master Naturalist, for an informative lesson about birds and bird watching, just in time for spring migration on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Biodiversity Education Center. Collins will answer your questions about getting started, binoculars, and using technology and apps. The program will include a hike to begin honing your skills to identify the birds. Registration is required for each participant and this activity is geared toward ages 16 or older.
Register for CEF 11th Annual Run to Fund on May 13
Mark your calendars and lace up your running shoes. Registration is now open for Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s annual Run to Fund at Andy Brown East Park on Saturday, May 13, starting at 8 a.m. This year’s event will include a 1-Mile Fun Run perfect for adults and children of all ages followed by a 5K, timed and untimed. This community event benefits the teachers and students of Coppell ISD. Register at coppellisdef.org.
