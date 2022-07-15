All pylons must be 40 feet high maximum, at least 15 feet from its neighboring road, 75 feet from the businesses’ property lines and a minimum of 200 feet from a residential district. Signs within 300 feet of residential districts must undergo a visibility study to ensure no homeowners see the sign.
City Planner Matt Steer showed the city council Coppell's plans to keep all business signage uniform along the city's highways.
Courtesy of the city of Coppell
The Coppell City Council approved a new sign ordinance at a Tuesday meeting that will make three main changes to signs throughout the city – the biggest change being pylon signage.
Coppell City Planner Matt Steer said the city would want to avoid clutter on highway signage, with each storefront displaying its logo and potentially clashing colors. Instead, pylon signage would display the names of businesses in a unified manor, all on dark aluminum panels with white lettering routed into them, backlit with white lights. Instead of a pole for support, signs would be encased in masonry, keeping an earth-tone motif for all highway signage.
All pylons must be 40 feet high maximum, at least 15 feet from its neighboring road, 75 feet from the businesses’ property lines and a minimum of 200 feet from a residential district. Signs within 300 feet of residential districts must undergo a visibility study to ensure no homeowners see the sign.
Pylons will only be allowed near highways.
Mayor Wes Mays said at a previous meeting that the city had been very careful with its sign ordinance to maintain a signature look throughout the city.
As part of the new signage ordinance, two of the eight billboards that were removed on East Belt Line Road will be replaced at Belt Line and I-635. The new billboards will be digital, allowing for multiple advertisements to be displayed on the billboards.
At a Planning and Zoning meeting held in May, Greg Morris with Clear Message, the company who will install the billboards on I-635, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the digital advertisements will not distract drivers and will have light sensors to adjust the light coming of the board to match its surrounding light conditions.
Other changes that will take effect include ensuring that monumental signage for businesses only display the business name and logo. The ordinance will also put into writing the allowance for school, church and governmental signs to have non-electronic changing letters to inform community members of events and display public service announcements.
The ordinance was passed unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
