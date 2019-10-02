Sikyra Castle

From left: CISD Board of Trustees Secretary Nichole Bentley, Texas DECA Student President and New Tech Senior Sikrya Castle, New Tech Principal Steffany Batik and CISD Director of Career and Technical Programs Ron-Marie Johnson.

 Courtesy of Coppell ISD

Coppell ISD recently recognized New Tech High @ Coppell student Sikyra Castle for being elected as the Texas DECA Association president. Castle was elected to serve in the position last spring.

“As the current president, she is making decisions, she’s executing plans and many of these will impact the Texas DECA Association, which is the largest student business association in the world, whose membership includes 249 chapters and more than 15,000 student participants in the state,” said CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt.

According to her bio on the Texas DECA website, Castle first discovered DECA and her love for servant leadership in the ninth grade.

Castle enjoys public speaking, participating in varsity track and field and is a representative for her city on a leadership advisory council. She also serves as a community volunteer, a pre-school church leader and is a member of several honor societies.

Castle said she plans to attend a four-year university to study healthcare and business administration and plans to pursue her career and travel the world after college.

“New Tech High @ Coppell has a legacy of leadership at DECA at the state level, and this accomplishment is especially worth celebrating because Sikyra is the first Coppell ISD student in this prestigious position,” Hunt said.

