Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, May 23 to receive an update from New Tech High @ Coppell students about their water sustainability project, aiming to educate and encourage water conservation in the community.
The city of Coppell and Coppell Independent School District collaborated on the project to hopefully inform younger students, mostly third and fifth graders, about the importance of making smarter decisions about their water usage. The group presented their findings to students at Wilson Elementary and Denton Creek.
In order for the content to be age-appropriate, the group made a plan to create student engagement, so it would be exciting to learn about. They focused on excitement and involvement by making the lesson plan interesting and fun so that everyone was excited to participate. They also made it competitive so it would allow the group to successfully encourage limiting water usage through competition in activities, and through awareness. They had students share water usage and educate on how students and their families could help the community.
The group began this year’s collaboration with an activity in AP Statistics, working in groups to analyze monthly water usage related to the student size of New Tech High @ Coppell and Coppell High School. The groups competed to create the most effective presentation on what the data showed.
This activity provided the opportunity for students to work with real world data to present to a professional audience. It also helped students see the value in water conservation and inspired high school students to be involved in the project, one of the group members said during their presentation to city council.
During the spring semester, AP Statistics students created activities related to water conservation for Denton Creek and Wilson Elementary. These activities included a "Jeopardy-style" game and a scavenger hunt. To complete the scavenger hunt, the students participated in water saving or awareness activities including logging onto the city’s water portal.
The fifth grade students at Denton Creek were incredibly engaged in the project, according to the New Tech High @ Coppell presenters. 60% of students completed the scavenger hunt and 40% of students logged into the city’s water portal. 100 students from Denton Creek were encouraged to participate in the project and 29 students from Wilson Elementary were encouraged to participate in the project.
This was the city of Coppell’s third year in collaborating with Coppell ISD for a water conservation project. About 10 years ago, the city drastically changed its water conservation efforts toward the city’s medians and public spaces. Coppell Mayor Wes Mays said that the city recently discovered they could do more in water conservation efforts and expects that the medians and public spaces will change in the future to reduce water usage even more.
This water sustainability project is expected to be completed again next year in collaboration with the city of Coppell and Coppell ISD.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
