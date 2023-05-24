Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, May 23 to receive an update from New Tech High @ Coppell students about their water sustainability project, aiming to educate and encourage water conservation in the community.

The city of Coppell and Coppell Independent School District collaborated on the project to hopefully inform younger students, mostly third and fifth graders, about the importance of making smarter decisions about their water usage. The group presented their findings to students at Wilson Elementary and Denton Creek.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

