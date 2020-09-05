The saying “many hands makes light work” by John Haywood in the 16th century is still meaningful especially in 2020.
On Sept. 17, North Texas (NTX) Giving Day will provide an occasion to make a positive impact in the local communities.
Susan Swan Smith, chief Giving Day officer, stated, “North Texas Giving Day 2020 serves an even greater purpose during these extraordinary times. It was founded as a virtual event that gives nonprofits the tools and resources needed to raise critical funds as they face unique challenges and increased demands. Our area nonprofits need all of our support now more than ever, and each donation, big or small, makes a difference. If each person does his or her part to help, we can collectively help our families, friends, and neighbors...”
Here’s a look at a few nonprofit organizations whose commitment and work serve those most vulnerable.
In Denton County, there are over 240 nonprofits registered this year for NTX Giving Day. In Lewisville, Christian Community Action’s (CCA) director of development, Tiffani Davis, said her organization “has seen a 388% increase in services to families at risk of homelessness.”
CCA’s Crisis Management Services staff also helps both individuals and families experiencing immediate challenges with a variety of support programs. Davis stated, “Since the onset of COVID-19, 4,000 families have sought out food assistance with CCA. Another 6,500 people have needed assistance with their mortgage, rent, or utilities.”
This year more than ever, Davis hopes that “North Texas will help us help our neighbors.”
To learn more visit: northtexasgivingday.org/christian-community-action.
In Collin County, there are over 420 nonprofits that are taking part in NTX Giving Day this year. City House, located in Plano, is one that is dedicated to “empower and transform the lives of at-risk children…” It has been accomplishing its mission since 1988 when a Plano school counselor and a teacher founded a six-bed shelter for abused teens who did not have a home or safe environment.
To learn more about City House’s outreach and stories of young people who have become successful adults from their programs visit: northtexasgivingday.org/CityHouse.
In Dallas County, almost 1,600 nonprofit organizations are looking for community support. The Jewish Community Center of Dallas (JCC) is one that offers more than just a recreation center. It provides a dedicated Senior program for people 65 and older. From subsidized nutritious lunches to health and social resources, a committed and caring on-site team facilitates an environment of wellbeing for over 300 participants.
In addition, JCC assists with referrals to Jewish Family Services of Dallas whose mission is to “provide professional, effective and affordable mental health and social services… for anyone in need regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or ability to pay.” To learn more visit: northtexasgivingday.org/jewish-community-center-of-dallas.
Over 2,200 of the 3,000 nonprofits registered with NTX Giving Day 2020 are in Collin, Dallas, and Denton counties. When family members, neighbors, friends and pets, are in need, these charitable organizations are at the forefront with help. Early giving is now open at northtexasgivingday.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.