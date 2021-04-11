Ballot Box
There are five places up for election on the Coppell City Council, including the mayor's race. Councilman Wes Mays will face Rob Anderson for mayor. In Place 2 incumbent Brianna Hinojosa-Smith will face Raghib Majed. In Place 3, Davin Bernstein, Don Carroll and Meghan Shoemaker will square off. In Place 4 Kevin Nevels will face Amit Dharia. And in Place 6 incumbent Biju Mathew will face Mark Smits. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on their picture to view their Q&A.

