There are three candidates running for Coppell ISD Place 7 in the May 1 election: incumbent Tracy Fisher and challengers Sonal Tandle and Sam Wellington. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on their picture to view their Q&A.

