Coppell FIre Department

Approximately $2.8 million is expected to go to the Coppell Fire Department.

 Facebook photo/Coppell Fire Department

The Coppell City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of $26.3 million for various construction and improvement projects. 

Coppell Assistant Director of Finance Kim Tiehen said funds were allocated for Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 4 and various intersection and street projects. She added a portion of the bond issued will be repaid with property tax revenue. 

The issuance calls for $3 million in intersection improvements, $2 million for drainage projects, $7.8 million for the rehabilitation of the Sandy Lake Lift Station and $6 million for water system redundancy project. 

Boyd Long of Hilltop Securities, the city’s financial advisor, said the bond was posted for $28.6 million, and the city received eight bids on the bond. The bond sale will impact Coppell’s debt services fund at $1.6 million. 

Funds approved for Airline Drive project

The council also approved a contract with McMahon Contractors, L.P. for $4.8 million for the reconstruction of Airline Drive. 

Jamie Brierton, Coppell’s capital programs administrator, said work will be done end-to-end from Freeport Parkway to S. Belt Line Road along Airline. 

She said Airline was built in 1980 with a 20-year life span, which is now doubled in 2020. Brierton also said the council was presented a contract for the design of this project in 2017. 

The reconstruction will accommodate heavy commercial traffic, install sidewalks on both sides of the street and have a 30-year lifespan.

Traffic will be limited to one-way headed west bound during reconstruction. The bid called for 40 days on construction with a base bid of $4.4 million and a maximum of $300,000 in incentives. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments