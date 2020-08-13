The Coppell City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of $26.3 million for various construction and improvement projects.
Coppell Assistant Director of Finance Kim Tiehen said funds were allocated for Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 4 and various intersection and street projects. She added a portion of the bond issued will be repaid with property tax revenue.
The issuance calls for $3 million in intersection improvements, $2 million for drainage projects, $7.8 million for the rehabilitation of the Sandy Lake Lift Station and $6 million for water system redundancy project.
Boyd Long of Hilltop Securities, the city’s financial advisor, said the bond was posted for $28.6 million, and the city received eight bids on the bond. The bond sale will impact Coppell’s debt services fund at $1.6 million.
Funds approved for Airline Drive project
The council also approved a contract with McMahon Contractors, L.P. for $4.8 million for the reconstruction of Airline Drive.
Jamie Brierton, Coppell’s capital programs administrator, said work will be done end-to-end from Freeport Parkway to S. Belt Line Road along Airline.
She said Airline was built in 1980 with a 20-year life span, which is now doubled in 2020. Brierton also said the council was presented a contract for the design of this project in 2017.
The reconstruction will accommodate heavy commercial traffic, install sidewalks on both sides of the street and have a 30-year lifespan.
Traffic will be limited to one-way headed west bound during reconstruction. The bid called for 40 days on construction with a base bid of $4.4 million and a maximum of $300,000 in incentives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.