The Coppell and Carrollton police departments are actively investigating an incident that occurred in July, resulting in the robbery of a Carrollton business. 

A report by the Coppell Police Department states that on July 31 three suspects robbed three victims in the Coppell Greens area near the Lewisville city limits. Police released information about the incident Thursday. 

Police say the suspects also robbed another victim in Lewisville before robbing the Shipley’s Donuts at 2501 N. Josey Lane in Carrollton. 

In at least one incident a suspect is seen on surveillance holding a gun.

Sgt. Paul Gonzalez of the Coppell Police Department said all area agencies have been working on the incident but could not provide any update.

Contact the Coppell Police Department at 972-304-3526 or go to coppellcrimestoppers.org if you have any information on this case. There is a cash reward up to $1,000.

