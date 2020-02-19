Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth will highlight the opening of the Coppell Arts Center.
The much-anticipated multi-purpose, state-of-the-art facility that will bring locally and nationally recognized music, dance, theater, and visual arts performances and programs to Coppell, will officially launch on May 15.
The grand opening weekend will also feature the Architects of Air immersive “luminarium” exhibition opening on May 14, a Rodney Atkins concert on May 16 and a celebration of community on May 16 and 17 that will include Spotlight Showcase performances from local art groups in the Main Hall and outdoors with an artisan market in The Grove with food trucks and live music.
“We are fulfilling our strategic vision and our commitment to our community to bring first-class entertainment to Coppell and our neighbors by kicking off the opening of Coppell Arts Center with exciting programming,” said Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt. “Having an award-winning Broadway performer and actress, an Academy of Country Music award winner, and an internationally recognized exhibition as well as free community events underscores the depth and breadth of what the Center will bring for years to come.”
Chenoweth is a Tony Award-winning and nominated actress for her performances in Broadway hits “You Are a Good Man,” “Charlie Brown” and “Wicked.”
Her Coppell Arts Center performance will take place during the ticketed Grand Opening celebration in the Center’s Main Hall.
Patrons will experience a red carpet entrance to the new center and enjoy signature cocktails and passed small bites while viewing the art exhibit, Locally Sourced, in the lobby.
Prior to the event on May 15, Coppell Arts Center will open the Architects of Air exhibition. Architects of Air is an inflatable and portable luminarium that visitors of all ages can enter into. It uses color and light to create an immersive art experience. Since it launched in 1992, the global exhibit has had more than three million visitors.
It will be on exhibition in The Square at Old Town Coppell, from May 14 through 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The weekend will also include a concert by Atkins, a chart-topping Academy of Country Music-nominated singer and songwriter. He will play hits from his career and his newest album that was released in 2019 in the Center’s Main Hall on May 16.
Throughout the weekend, the center will host a free-to-the-public community celebration showcasing an artisan market with curated vendors from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, local food trucks and live entertainment outdoors in The Grove May 16 and 17 from noon to 6 p.m. On May 17, the Center will feature Spotlight Showcase performances from local art groups including the five resident companies that will be housed at the Coppell Arts Center.
Coppell Arts Center’s future programming will include performances by its five resident companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. The center is also partnering with more than 10 local community organizations to bring unique and diversified art offerings to the venue. The full 2020-2021-season programming will be announced in April.
The Center broke ground in 2018 and will be the anchor venue of Old Town Coppell, the newly developed retail and entertainment district. It is being created by arts center design experts Corgan, Schuler Shook, and Jaffe Holden and will bring together and express the city’s diverse cultures through music, dance, theater, visual arts and special events.
For more information go to coppellartscenter.org.
