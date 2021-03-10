roadwork

The Coppell City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with Advance Contracting Group in the amount of $899,025 for alleyway improvements on various streets.

The project calls for alley repair on Phillips Drive, Simmons Drive and Oriole Lane. There are three alleyways that touch Simmons, but this project is for the center alley.

Jamie Brierton, capital programs administrator, said most of the alleys in the city were built in the 1980s and have reached the end of their useful life.

The project will be funded through the quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters for the purpose of reconstructing streets and alleyways.

Brierton said this is the fifth round of the alley replacement projects. Brierton said the city has budgeted $1 million for the project, and Advance Contracting Group’s bid was approximately $100,000 less.

She said construction is expected to begin in the late spring and should be complete three and a half months later.

In addition to the alley reconstruction the project will also include drainage improvements.

Road projects

