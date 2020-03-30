Amazon Future Engineers
Courtesy of Amazon Future Engineers

Amazon Future Engineer is providing free access to sponsored computer science courses in the U.S., which is for independent learners grades 6-12, and teachers who are remotely teaching this age group. Parents can also access this curriculum.

Amazon Future Engineer is also offering a virtual robotics program through partners CoderZ. The fully sequenced course accommodates age levels from second grade with block based coding to high school with text based coding.

Amazon Future Engineer also is providing access to EarSketch, a free program that helps students learn to code through music. Grammy-award winning artists Ciara and Common have both provided studio-quality music STEMs that students can remix from home using code.

Keep checking back to www.amazonfutureengineer.com/free-courses to sign up for these programs, and to check out more free computer science programming being added by the Amazon Future Engineer team.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments