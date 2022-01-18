Residents wanting to run for Lewisville City Council can file for candidacy starting Jan. 19.
Applications are open through Feb. 18
Three seats are scheduled to be on the ballot, each for a three-year term: Places 4, 5 and 6.
The City changed to residential districts for City Council voting upon the annexation of Castle Hills in November 2021. Place 6 encompasses Castle Hills and east Lewisville. This is the first Lewisville election in which Castle Hills residents are eligible to vote.
Starting with this election, a candidate must live within a designated district to run for a City Council seat, but the entire city votes in each council race. Each district is roughly equal in population based on the results of the 2020 U.S. Census, with about 21,000 residents apiece. A map of the districts can be found on the “Residential Districts” page on the Lewisville website.
Early voting begins Monday, April 25. The election will be held Saturday, May 7.
The City Secretary's Office will accept candidate applications for all three positions at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church Street, during regular business hours, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Friday.
To be eligible for service on City Council, an applicant must be a qualified voter, have lived in Lewisville for at least one year prior to the election date, and live in the residential district associated with the position being sought. Candidates cannot owe back taxes or other liabilities to the city and cannot be a city employee while serving on the council.
Application forms are available at cityoflewisville.com.
