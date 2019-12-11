The Coppell Arts Center now has a way to effectively fundraise and solicit funds to support the operation.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council approved the creation of the Coppell Arts, Cultural & Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.
Alex Hargis, managing director of the Coppell Arts Center, said the organization will allow the center to receive grants, sponsorships, individual gifts and other monetary donations. The foundation’s board, he said, is a resident-driven board with the arts center managing director serving as the executive director and a liaison from the city’s finance department serving as the treasurer. In fact, the center has been working with several community members who have expressed a desire to become directors of the foundation, Hargis said.
“The purpose of the board is to provide advancement opportunities for local artists, to ensure we are bringing in diverse programming for our citizens and to provide arts education and outreach,” Hargis said. “... This board has no operational governance.”
According to a staff memo, support for the arts is an area that many like to allocate their funds toward. The memo states the Coppell Arts Center will plan to aggressively search for funds in order to bring quality programming to Coppell. The foundation is intended to allow donors to know that their money is being specifically used to fund the arts center.
Hargis said there has already been an interest in giving and pledges from individual residents and corporate members. Total gifts pledged so far, he said, is about $322,000.
“It’s very exciting seeing that support already there,” Hargis said.
The Coppell Arts Center is planned to be a 32,250-square-foot building that will include a flexible theater, a main stage theater, a multipurpose room, exhibit, classroom and office space and a courtyard plaza. The center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed and open to the public in May.
For more information about the arts center, visit coppellartscenter.org.
