Dallas County is helping fund several projects in Coppell, including two that will give a whole new look to transportation in the city.
In 2019 Dallas County announced it would issue a new five-year major capital improvement program for transportation projects to cities within the county. In all it will contribute $270 million committed and asked for cities to submit projects, said Kent Collins, director of public works. The county will match the funds on a reimbursement basis.
Coppell submitted four projects, including an autonomous vehicle circulator.
Collins said the autonomous vehicle circulator Coppell is considering is modeled after a demonstration project conducted at Texas A&M University where a route was identified and the vehicle circulated around the route with specific stops along the way.
“In our case what we envision is this autonomous circulator would move between the Silver Line Station that’s going to be built in the next year or two,” Collins said, “and our commercial district where we have now new hotels, new businesses and traditional businesses that have been down in the southwest part of Coppell that sometimes have a difficult time getting the employees they need to do the work. So this is that last mile of a trip for someone who wants to use transit to get to their destination.”
Collins said in the Texas A&M project the vehicle operated autonomously, but if the vehicle stopped they had someone who could take over and reset and keep the vehicle moving along.
“This is where transportation is headed,” Collins said. “If you ask the folks who are in that industry, heavy trucks are probably going to be the first implementation of true autonomous vehicles, and vehicles like this would be the next.”
He said Frisco and Arlington have autonomous vehicle programs for city employees.
“We’re trying to identify areas where that technology makes the most sense in Coppell,” Collins said. “And this is an opportunity to get a partnership with the county.”
Collins said Coppell submitted a $300,000 request, and the county approved it.
Coppell also submitted for funding for vehicle to signal infrastructure projects, which Collins said is the next step in autonomous vehicles. He said the city’s traffic signals can communicate with vehicles that have certain equipment. The city also needs certain equipment, which would be funded by the $175,000 grant.
Collins said the county also approved $88,000 for a project to complete the implementation of the flashing yellow arrow traffic signals.
“It is a safety improvement,” Collins said. “It addresses a certain type of risk in signal timing called a yellow trap. You can get people caught in the intersection and proceeding when they think they have the right-of-way, but they do not.”
Collins said the county also approved $490,000 for intersection improvements in the city.
The City Council approved a master agreement Tuesday to allow this partnership to take place. Collins said the city staff will bring forward a funding agreement and a project specific agreement to the City Council at a later date.
