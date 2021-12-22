Coppell drivers are encouraged to avoid South Belt Line Road beginning January.
Crews are expected to divert traffic to one lane in each direction later in the month.
The South Belt Line reconstruction project, which runs from Southwestern Boulevard to I-635, includes full pavement replacement, intersection improvements; sidewalk, street lighting and landscape enhancements; replacement and rehabilitation of the existing storm sewer system; signal work and replacement of portions of the water and sanitary sewer in addition to rehabilitating manholes.
Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023.
Construction began in October. Beginning late January, the northbound lanes will be closed. All traffic will be diverted to the southbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic.
Once work on these lanes is complete, traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic. The southbound lanes will be closed.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the construction zone. Travelers on the western side of the city should use I-635 at South Royal Lane or I-635 at Freeport Parkway. Travelers on the eastern side of the city should use MacArthur Blvd.
To help drivers avoid construction, the Coppell has partnered with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute to communicate real-time travel information on Twitter. Travel time information is automatically populated, and updates will be communicated at twitter.com/coppellbeltline to stay up to date.
Additionally, road signage and other official channels are being used to communicate updates. Sign up to receive email or text message updates regarding the Belt Line reconstruction project at coppelltx.gov/notifyme.
A design contract for the reconstruction of S Belt Line Road was awarded to Halff Associates, Inc. in the Spring of 2019, and the Coppell City Council approved a contract with McMahon Contracting for the project in August 2021.
The approximate $18.6 million project is funded through bond proceeds and includes the following elements:
Strategic replacement/rehabilitation of the existing storm sewer system
Signal work as needed to accommodate intersection changes and/or traffic control
Replace portions of the water and sanitary sewer as well as rehabilitating manholes
