After nearly four years of design work, construction is about to begin on the S. Belt Line Road project in Coppell.
The Coppell City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with McMahon Contracting, L.P. for $18.6 million for the reconstruction of the road. The amount includes a maximum $300,000 in early completion incentives – the anticipated time line is 11 months – and milestone incentives.
The council also approved a contract with Kleinfelder, Inc. to provide materials engineering and testing services for the project in the amount of $154,600.
The project has been in the plans since 2017.
Kent Collins, director of public works, said the city had originally planned on S. Belt Line being a $24 million to $25 million project where the middle median would be removed and it would be a six-phase project. He said the way the road managed traffic was going to be completely different.
“We went back about a year and a half ago and did a lot of value engineering,” Collins said. “We considered changes in our approach, not removing the median, so we’re preserving that space to the extent we can. And now we’re down to an approximate $18.5 million project.”
The scope of the project runs from Southwestern to Interstate-635. It will include a full reconstruction of the pavement, as well as rehabilitation and replacement of the drainage, the water and the sewer.
Belt Line is a six-lane divided roadway and was built in 1985.
Collins said the city partnered with Dallas County on a project to overlay the road to extend its life.
Once the project is complete there will be decorative street lights along the road, existing turn lanes will be extended and new turn lanes will be added.
Collins said there are more than 300 trees on this stretch of Belt Line, including those on the median and parkways.
“It looks like we’re going to be removing 50-60 trees, but we’re going to be replanting more than that,” Collins said. “When we’re done the center median is going to reflect what we’ve done on Denton Tap (Road) and Sandy Lake Road with the concrete barriers, the boulders, the new trees, the ornamental grasses and irrigation system.”
Collins said the city will be having meetings with businesses impacted by the project, and the communications team will begin notifying residents.
Collins said the original plan was to maintain five lanes of traffic during construction. But he said now the plan is to build it in halves.
At a previous meeting the council approved a program that will provide real-time updates on the road project so residents can make route choices.
Collins said the project is expected to begin in mid- to late September.
The project is being funded by the city’s street fund as bonds were sold in April, as well as the general fund and the utility fund.
