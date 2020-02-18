Davin Bernstein has publicly announced his filing for City Council, Place 3 in the city of Coppell after the city announces a freeze on major projects, Bernstein said in a press release.
A resident for 15 years, Bernstein joined the race because he felt a new direction is needed at City Hall, the release stated.
"Coppell is an incredible community to live in, raise a family and to call home,” Bernstein said. “My background in strategic visioning will serve this city well. The latest news that the city has frozen capital spending and could potentially lose $24 million a year in sales tax revenue is an incredible challenge we must face head on. Voters should have a choice whether to support the people who got us to this point, or whether a new direction is needed.
“Citizens deserve leadership that will address the vital needs of citizens in our city. Roads, safety and our parks make Coppell unique and special compared to most other cities around us. These are my priorities – and listening to citizens. There are some on city council who feel they don’t need to listen to the broad base of citizens when they raise concerns, and they voted to raise taxes even when the city can said it could fully meet its obligations without doing so. That is unacceptable to me, and I feel voters will agree.”
Bernstein intends to focus on the broad range of citizen concerns that don’t get heard at City Hall, the release stated.
“Citizens who want the city to deliver on the basics and what citizens have been asking for – like bike and hiking trails – without raising taxes on residents,” the release stated.
He supports increasing the homestead exemption so it is comparable to other communities around us.
“In addition, corporate tax breaks – sometimes up to 75 percent of standard sales taxes – unfairly tax citizens more than businesses in the city. I don’t know of any citizen who got 75 percent off of their property taxes, yet this is routinely done for non-residents. I oppose this practice unless offered to citizens as well.”
Bernstein, a tech entrepreneur, has been involved in the Coppell community for nearly 15 years. He is currently participating in the Allies in Community course the city offers to help residents see the value and diversity in all residents, and has been active in a variety of community activities. He was asked to participate in to 2017 Citizen Summit as part of the kickoff for of the Coppell 2040 visioning plan.
He has completed two terms on the Architectural Review Committee of the largest homeowners association in Coppell, Lakes of Coppell. He has also served on the Economic Development Board of the City of Coppell, and is the President of the Coppell Republican Club.
He attended and is a graduate of Coppell Leadership Course in 2011. Bernstein is a Navy Veteran, graduate of Cornell University, and got his MBA from Yale University He is married to his wife Angela, and has three children, Chaz, Gemma and Zelie.
