Erin Bogdanowicz, a Coppell native, announced her candidacy for the 2020 elections for Coppell City Council, Place 5.
Regarding her candidacy, Bogdanowicz said in a press release, “I want to take a moment to thank my family and friends for encouraging me to take this step toward leading the citizens of Coppell. I am Coppell bred, which means I was taught, trained, and mentored by the pillars of this community. Coppell needs someone who is in touch with the needs of the city, dedicated to improving lives, willing to listen and consider all sides of any given issue, and is representative of the people. I am hopeful that Coppell will give me the chance to humbly serve our community and be that person for Coppell.”
Bogdanowicz was raised in Coppell attending Pinkerton Elementary, Middle School West and Coppell High School. She resided exclusively in Coppell from the time she was a baby until she was 18 years old. Bogdanowicz left Coppell after high school graduation to attend college in Austin where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science, graduating summa cum laude. She then obtained her law degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
Bogdanowicz currently practices exclusively family law and is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a certification that less than 1 percent of the attorneys in Texas hold. After a decade of practicing law at some of the most prestigious law firms in Texas, she founded her own law firm, Bogdanowicz Family Law, which focuses solely on the practice of family law.
Bogdanowicz has dedicated her life to helping families through tough times and now wants to use that experience and her love for Coppell to help the citizens of this city.
Bogdanowicz is married with two little girls of her own--one currently attending Cottonwood Creek Elementary and the other in preschool. Election Day is Saturday, May 2. The City Council elections will be held separately from the statewide direct primary election. Learn more about Erin Bogdanowicz and her campaign by visiting ErinForCoppell.com or by visiting her Facebook page @erinforcoppell. #dontgetboggeddowncoppell.
