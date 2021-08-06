An employee of the Coppell Fire Department was arrested Thursday morning after police say he recorded family members in his home without their consent.
Brad Scott Simpkins, 46, was arrested at his home in Hickory Creek following an investigation into improper recording, the Hickory Creek Police Department said. Simpkins is facing three charges of invasive visual recording, which are state jail felonies.
Simpkins is a captain in the Emergency Management Division of the Coppell Fire Department.
A spokeswoman for the city of Coppell said Simpkins has been with the city for 13 years.
According to Hickory Creek police Simpkins is suspected of placing hidden video cameras in private areas within his home to record family members.
No details were released about who was recorded. Police said Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Investigations Group assisted in the arrest.
Hickory Creek police said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges may be filed.
The city spokeswoman said Simpkins is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation and the outcome of this case.
