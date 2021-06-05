Don Carroll has an early lead against Davin Bernstein in the race for Place 3 on the Coppell City Council.

Through early voting Carroll has 57.7 percent of the votes (1,311 votes) to Bernstein's 42.3 percent (961 votes).

More to come. 

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments