Don Carroll won the race for Coppell City Council Place 3 in Saturday's runoff election.

Carroll received 54.4 percent of the votes (1,801 votes) to Davin Bernstein's 45.5 percent (1,509 votes).

Carroll had led through early voting numbers with 57.7 percent of the votes.

