Coppell ISD will continue to seek out and expand revenue streams in the coming years, according to the district officials.
Angela Brown, CISD’s executive director of communication and community engagement, said the district is being more “intentional” with partnerships and providing sponsorships through specific events to offset costs.
The district’s retirement celebration was sponsored by RBFCU for $1,000, and Brown said CISD has sold four sponsorships to offset costs of its graduation ceremony – Trusted ER Coppell, Grow It Land Designs, LEAF Roofing and Sheet Metals and Williamson and Liebert PLCC.
“We will continue to strategically work with our local businesses to partner on sponsorships to benefit our entire school district, our students, our staff and that will also benefit our business community. It's a win-win for everyone,” Brown said.
Brown added the communications and community engagement department generates between $8,000 and $10,000 annually through ad sales in the weekly newsletter and ads sold in the Our Story magazine will offset printing and mailing costs. Brown said CISD seeks to expand ad sales online, internal newsletters and through magazines. Magazine creation was brought in-house to decrease costs with the goal to make a profit.
Brown said CISD could increase revenue by $20,000 annually in these areas in the coming years.
Additionally, CISD will continue its partnership with 1 Vision Media following the one-year trail run where it provided video content for five home football games. Brown said 1 Vision Media’s services will be expanded to all events at Buddy Echols Field and the CHS Arena. She added 1 Vision Media would acquire new sponsorships to create a new revenue stream. Brown anticipates $96,000 annually in revenue from CISD’s partnership with 1 Vision Media.
Mark Winnaker of 1 Vision Media, who had his sons graduate from Coppell High School, said while the company is focused on revenue generation it wants to improve the overall experience for the community.
“Our ability to have local businesses ... engage this audience, which they all want to reach, in a more dynamic way, it’s just going to allow us to have a deeper immersion in this community,” he said.
He added 1 Vision Media will be working to install a new video board at Buddy Echols Field at no cost to CISD. The company will be reimbursed through sponsorships.
CISD is under contract with 1 Vision Media for five years to provide revenue generation and sponsorships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.