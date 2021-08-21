Coppell ISD will hold a public hearing on its fiscal year 2021-22 proposed budget and tax rate at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The proposed 2021-22 general operating budget is $162,189,770, which is a 0.4 percent increase over the prior year.
The proposed maintenance and operations tax rate is $1.0472, which is a reduction of $0.0042 from 2020-21, and an interest and sinking (debt service) tax rate of $0.2448, which is a decrease of $0.0138.
CISD’s overall tax rate for 2021-22 will be a total of $1.292 per $100 in assessed value, which is a total tax rate decrease of $0.018 per $100 in assessed value or a 1.37 percent decrease overall.
A property owner’s taxes may rise even though the tax rate has been reduced, due to an increase in the value of the property, which is determined by the county appraisal district.
For details on the public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate, visit coppellisd.com/BOTAgenda. For more information or to review the proposed budget, visit coppellisd.com/budget.
District honored
Coppell ISD has earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-21 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
In preliminary results released earlier this month, TEA announced CISD had received both an “A” Superior Rating and “100” Score in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings, which are the highest scores possible. The district has received a “Superior” rating since 2002.
CISD Chief Financial Officer Diana Sircar gives credit to the district’s finance and accounting team for this achievement. She said her team is committed to financial transparency and following stringent accounting standards to keep administrative costs low, which are some of the reasons for CISD receiving this top financial rating from this state.
“Our FIRST rating validates what we at CISD strive for, which is to be excellent stewards of our taxpayers’ money,” Sircar said. ”I am proud of our entire team for all of their hard work to ensure that we in CISD are in the best financial position possible to do what’s best for the children we serve in our district.”
Learn more about the district’s budget, financial transparency and other financial reports at coppellisd.com/budget.
