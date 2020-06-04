To celebrate high school graduates of 2020, the city of Coppell announced on Monday a scavenger hunt of students’ names posted in local businesses around Coppell.
While local school districts were able to have in-person graduation ceremonies after all, it was still different from the past. The city of Coppell wanted to recognize graduating students in a new way. Coppell reached out to Coppell High School, New Tech High at Coppell, Lewisville ISD, Universal Academy and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to put together a list of all 2020 high school graduates.
“City staff wanted to find a way to recognize seniors in the community for their hard work, so a small group of employees from multiple departments came together to figure out a solution,” said Hannah Cook, chief communications strategist for the city of Coppell. “Thus, the idea for The Grad-venger hunt was born.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses were negatively impacted. The graduates’ scavenger hunt provided a means to also assist local businesses who remained closed during the shelter-in-place order, by generating more traffic in their establishments.
“We reached out to our local businesses to see if they would be interested in helping us celebrate our graduates, and many signed up immediately,” Cook said.
The city staff put together a map showing which names lists will be in which establishments, in alphabetical order. Graduates and their families can find which of the 40 businesses in Coppell has their name listed. While looking, they can also shop or grab a bite to eat from the store or restaurant that lists their name.
Residents’ feedback on the scavenger hunt has been positive. Local businesses like Texasland Auto and Tire said that they have received kind comments and praise for being a part of the city’s efforts in recognizing their high school graduates.
“Coppell is known for its small-town, community feel, and we are always looking for ways to foster that – no matter the obstacle,” Cook said. “We’re happy that we were able to find a way to celebrate our graduates safely while also keeping our residents and businesses engaged.”
