Coppell will receive a total of $10.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to economically recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coppell City Council on Tuesday discussed possible uses for the funds.
Councilmembers drew consensus around funding staff and local business needs to assist those who struggled during the pandemic.
Mayor Pro Tem Brianna Hinojosa-Smith said the funds would provide good funding for parks projects, as they provided a means of exercise for residents throughout the pandemic.
Councilmember Mark Hill said he would prefer the funds be used for needed infrastructure maintenance.
Councilmember John Jun said he wanted the funds to go toward households who were affected by the pandemic and were still struggling to pay bills.
“I agree with Jun’s idea with helping those families who really suffered, but building that machine internally…I don’t think we have the bandwidth to manage a program like that,” Hill said.
Utilizing the nonprofit Metrocrest Services as an already established institution to partner with the city and help struggling families was a more prudent method rather than using the ARP funding on administrative fees, he said.
City Manager Mike Land said the city has until 2026 to decide how they plan to use the funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.